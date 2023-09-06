County Commission to vote on long-awaited courthouse renovation bids

The Lawrence County Commission is gearing up for a crucial vote this Friday morning on whether to approve or deny bids that could finally pave the way for the renovation of the historic courthouse and many residents are hoping that the proposal might gain the green light, however, many citizens debate whether Lawrence County can afford such renovations.
The old courthouse, a cornerstone of Lawrence County’s rich history, has stood as a testament to the area’s past for generations. However, its potential for revitalization has been a subject of debate, with various factions within the community differing on the best way to balance modern needs with the preservation of heritage.
If approved, the proposed renovation promises to bring about a transformation that extends beyond mere infrastructure.
With infrastructure in mind, some citizens worry that the County should focus more on spending funds for things closer to home that need attention, such as repairing roadways, and argue that Lawrence County has already spent money on building a new courthouse.
When asked about the renovations, County Commissioner Amard Martin stated, “I polled District 1 before casting a ‘no’ vote on renovating the old courthouse. The majority of District 1 citizens would rather see their tax dollars spent within their communities on roads, improving infrastructure, and better parks. I think it is a travesty that part of our county leadership would rather preserve old buildings than to build new or improve our county in those areas. I have 4 municipalities in my district and they need help in the same areas. Our County government has gotten away from assisting and aiding smaller towns in our county. I believe this is what needs to be restored.”
In the past, there have been issues with mold and water damage throughout the old courthouse, which for some time was attributed to the flat roof. After further investigation, it was found that when the structure was originally built, cast iron pipes were run from the roof and inside the walls as part of an internal gutter system. While a clever idea in the 1930’s, the cast iron pipes disintegrated over time, which caused the porous limestone to absorb the excess drainage.
The renovation plans encompass the addition of new offices that will include increased functionality for local government operations, a move that has garnered support from those who believe the courthouse should evolve to accommodate present-day requirements.
Additionally, the blueprint includes an exciting proposition for the public: the incorporation of an event space within the courthouse premises. This space could serve as a hub for community gatherings, cultural events, and even historical exhibitions.
“The building is in the National Historic Register. Saving and preserving our historic sites is an investment in our future,” explained local archivist, Wendy Hazle. “Think of Westminster Abbey, Notre Dame Cathedral, even Stonehenge. Those are tremendous tourist draws! The US being comparatively young compared to Europe, we can’t boast centuries old architecture, but we can start taking care of and promoting what we do have.”
As the county commissioners prepare for the decisive vote, the entire county is abuzz with anticipation and speculation. With its deep-rooted history hanging in the balance, the Lawrence County Commission faces the weighty responsibility of determining whether this is the moment to transform aspirations into reality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.