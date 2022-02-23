Lawrence recycling program gives back $31k to county schools

A recycling program through the Lawrence County Solid Waste Department continues its effort to give back to county schools. Last week, Lawrence County Solid Waste and Recycling presented the Lawrence County Board of Education with a $31,000 check.
“(The program) is made possible through the combined efforts of our Recycling Department, our local businesses and dedicated citizens that do their part to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle,” authorities with the Solid Waste Department said.
The program was initiated in 2016 to encourage recycling within the school system, among local businesses and in the community, while simultaneously giving back to Lawrence County Schools, according to Recycle Education and Outreach Coordinator Erin Logston.
“It’s pretty much a way to recycle and keep trash from going to the landfill. So, it’s helping both ways,” said Logston.
Since the program’s start, the Solid Waste Department has given back over $73,000 to the school system.
With recycling dumpsters at each of the county schools and over 100 recycling dumpsters at numerous businesses throughout the county, the solid waste department picks up tons of recycled material each week to be sold to companies dedicated to manufacturing recycled products.
A sorted drop-off area has also been added at the Solid Waste Department office at 680 Gordon Drive in Moulton, Logston added.
She said the solid waste department accepts recycled paper, plastic, cardboard and aluminum at each of its dumpster sites.
With more and more recycling dumpsters placed at local businesses, Logston said the program is expected to continue growing. The recycled material that is collected at each site is picked up from the dumpsters and baled at the recycling facility to be sold.
“We keep that money made through the year and give it back to the Board of Education,” Logston said.
After the recycling program’s first year of collecting, $13,454.83 was given back to the Lawrence County School System. In 2018, that amount was more than doubled when the Solid Waste Department presented the Board of Education with a check totaling $28,710.26.
For more information about recycling in your area, call 256-974-2573.
