Courtland’s Third Thursday Slowdown will return to the town’s historic square next week, according to Organizer Greg Pace.
“This month, we are excited to have live music,” Pace announced ahead of the monthly event.
Next Thursday, Aug. 18, Josie Rae Jones and Xander Montgomery will perform beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“We will have the grill set up and ready, so bring whatever you want to grill, a drink, and your lawn chair,” Pace said.
The Third Thursday Slowdown in CTown events were introduced by Pace and his late wife and local historian Lisa Pace. For more information about each of the events and further announcements, visit the Lisa Pace Facebook page.
