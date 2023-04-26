A Moulton police officer was injured this weekend when his patrol vehicle was struck by a drunk driver. The driver, a Moulton resident, was arrested after leaving the scene and being chased for several miles. He was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with injury, driving under the influence, and running a red light.
The hit and run occurred at the intersection of Market and Court Street. Three vehicles were involved: Officer Epifanio “Murphy” Dejoya’s Ford Explorer, a black Dodge Charger, and a gray GMC Sierra.
The Moulton Fire Department responded to the crash site. They assisted the officer and an injured citizen. Both were taken to Lawrence Medical Center. They were treated and released.
Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight expressed his gratitude to the fire department and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.
“The fire department was able to arrive and provide immediate first aid care for Officer Dejoya and the citizen driver, as well as provide immediate traffic/hazard control,” Knight stated. “And thanks to the deputy’s fast response, we were able to locate, identify, and take the suspect into custody without additional accidents or anyone else being hurt.
“I am also very thankful that the injuries that were sustained in the wreck were minor and not life-threatening. Our department has lost a patrol car, but that is something that can be repaired or replaced. Lives cannot be replaced.”
Dejoya is expected to take several days off before returning to duty.
Early Sunday morning, around 4:15 a.m., Dejoya was patrolling on duty. He was traveling south on Market Street. The Dodge was traveling north. As they entered the intersection, the GMC ran through the red light and crashed into the Dodge, causing it to spin and impact Dejoya’s patrol vehicle.
The perpetrator did not stop but fled west along Court Street. Dejoya immediately reported the wreck. Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were in the area and responded. They quickly located and pursued the truck.
After failing to elude the deputies, the driver, identified as Bobby Lance Hodge, left the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot. A deputy located Hodge, 20, soon after in a structure located on private property. He was arrested and charged with several traffic violations.
MPD Sgt. Casey Baker investigated the wreck and determined it occurred while Hodge was under the influence. Hodge was transported to Lawrence Medical Center. They confirmed he was uninjured.
He was taken to the Lawrence County Jail.
