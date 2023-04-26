A Moulton police officer was injured this weekend when his patrol vehicle was struck by a drunk driver.  The driver, a Moulton resident, was arrested after leaving the scene and being chased for several miles. He was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with injury, driving under the influence, and running a red light.

The hit and run occurred at the intersection of Market and Court Street. Three vehicles were involved: Officer Epifanio “Murphy” Dejoya’s Ford Explorer, a black Dodge Charger, and a gray GMC Sierra. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.