Lawrence County kids and teens 18 and under may be eligible for free meals this summer. This week, the Lawrence County School System announced it will be participating in the Alabama Department of Education’s child nutrition Summer Food Service Program.
The summer meals will be offered at three school campuses this June. Meals may be picked up at Moulton Elementary, East Lawrence Elementary and Hatton Elementary School from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Pre-registration at https://www.lawrenceal.org/Page/5353 opens on Friday, according to school officials.
The meals are provided by the State Department of Education and the USDA. According to ALSDE, the updated Break for a Plate website has recently been expanded to showcase other nutrition initiatives across the state, including the Summer Food Service Program.
To learn more about Break for a Plate initiatives, determine eligibility or learn more about how to participate, call 334-694-4656. Details can also be found at www.breakforaplate.com.
Information specific to summer meals for students is also available on the Lawrence County School System webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.