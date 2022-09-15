The soundtrack of my youth was played in stereo. It was the helter-skelter mix of many musical styles, which converged to make my personal collections somewhat unique in that there were albums and 45s in a wide range of music which bounced around to include everything from Motown and Muscle Shoals, to Barry White, Marvin Gaye, Al Green, The Archie’s, The Staple Singers, Mahalia Jackson, Issac Hayes, Joan Baez and Bob Dylan.
I also loved what would be called ‘pop culture’ today, songs like ‘Build Me Up, Buttercup’ by The Foundations, and ‘Leaving On a Jet Plane’ by Peter, Paul and Mary, which was over on the folksy side. Then there were rock and roll hits like Eric Clapton’s era appropriate ‘Bellbottom Blues’ or R&B songs like ‘Tell It Like It Is’ (Arron Neville) if and ‘If You’re Looking For a Fool’ (Tommy Overstreet).
As teenagers, we had a mixture of popular songs, all played on one station, usually WVOK out of Birmingham, with DJ Joe Rumore. In an hours time Rumore might play an eclectic mix of tunes ranging in genre from surfing music, slightly country ballads and what became known as ‘bubble-gum’ music, to The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.
The one thing that sticks in my mind after all these years is that you could understand the words to these songs, which might be the explanation to their longevity. Well, there were exceptions to that rule, like Credence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Bad Moon on the Rise’ which people misunderstood, hearing instead ‘there’s a bathroom on the right’. Don’t laugh, it seemed to make all kinds of sense at the time.
Elvis might have slurred his words a little bit, but we knew exactly what he was singing. Aretha Franklin came through loud and clear, as did Clarence Carter (Slip Away) and Maryanne Faithful (As Tears Go By). Even as weird as David Bowie was in the beginning, we knew what he said, even if we didn’t understand what he was talking about.
Music was simpler back then, I mean, honestly, anyone who has ever burned their fingers on a hot skillet could have written the chorus to Bruce Springsteen’s, ‘I’m On Fire’…
Our generation gave birth to such beautiful songs as Percy Sledge’s ‘Cover Me’ and Simon and Garfunkel’s harmonious, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’.
Later, there would be songs filled with war, rumors of war, and social strife. Birmingham became the focus of media outlets the world over as scenes of children being knocked to their knees by fire hoses spraying fierce jets of water and attack dogs pulled at leashes, straining to rip them apart were broadcast in stark black and white news reels. Tensions built to a crescendo as the sounds of ‘We Shall Overcome’ and ‘Oh Freedom’ played in the background. The lyrics to these songs are powerful and repetitive; making them easy to remember long after this era became part of history.
Coming on the heels of Big Jim Folsom’s campaign song, the cheerful, upbeat ‘You Are My Sunshine’, these ‘movement’ songs painted a dissimilar picture of our world - a different world altogether, whose music was vastly opposite to what we’d previously known.
These songs, spiritual in nature, were always in the background of my youth. They came from church services where I barely realized I was paying attention, concentrating more on digging around in my mother’s purse for some Juicy Fruit gum or watching my grandmother’s hat and wondering if the fruit might fall off as she nodded in agreement with the preacher at the church of Christ.
Gospel music was all around me, even if I might have been playing ‘Love Potion #9’ (The Clovers) on my little portable turntable. I can still sing and hit every note of ‘Angry Words’ and ‘This Little Light of Mine’ from Sunday School or ‘I’ll Fly Away’ and ‘I Saw the Light’ from high school chorus.
Somehow, this music seems to get under your skin and stay there, rippling up to the surface when you need a healing balm to lift your spirits. ‘Angel Band’ has been sung by everyone from Johnny Cash to Emmylou Harris, The Stanley Brothers and Jefferson Hascall. Its’ words offer solace to mourners and lift broken hearts. It is one of the ultimate Southern Gospel songs of all time, along with ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken’ and ‘On the Wings of a Dove’.
Men like Squire Parsons who sang ‘Beulah Land’ and whose ‘Hello, Mama’ will bring tears to the eyes of the most hardened Harley rider you know, have given us music to fall back on when times are tough, when our hearts are tender or our souls under conviction. Ronnie Hinson’s ‘The Lighthouse’ gives us hope, and The Gaither’s ‘It Is Finished’ gives us peace.
Songs you can sing in your sleep, like, ‘Amazing Grace’ are part of our heritage and our faith. They might have been in the background when we wore tie-dyed shirts, bell-bottoms and peace signs, but as we get older, they are, perhaps, the songs we cling to most of all. Their words come to us unexpectedly, in our most troubled hours.
Rock and roll might be here to stay, but gospel music is in our DNA.
