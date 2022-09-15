The soundtrack of my youth

Front row from left:  BFF’s Linda Newman Alexander, Kathy Hollis Thrasher, Joan Carroll McKay; Back row: Loretta Young Gillespie and Diane Palmer Reed. “We listened to ‘Build Me Up Buttercup’ and  ‘Hang On Sloopy’ on tiny transistor radios in the early ‘70s, and we still know all the words,” they laughed.

The soundtrack of my youth was played in stereo. It was the helter-skelter mix of many musical styles, which converged to make my personal collections somewhat unique in that there were albums and 45s in a wide range of music which bounced around to include everything from Motown and Muscle Shoals, to Barry White, Marvin Gaye, Al Green, The Archie’s, The Staple Singers, Mahalia Jackson, Issac Hayes, Joan Baez and Bob Dylan.

I also loved what would be called ‘pop culture’ today, songs like ‘Build Me Up, Buttercup’ by The Foundations, and ‘Leaving On a Jet Plane’ by Peter, Paul and Mary, which was over on the folksy side. Then there were rock and roll hits like Eric Clapton’s era appropriate ‘Bellbottom Blues’ or R&B songs like ‘Tell It Like It Is’ (Arron Neville) if and ‘If You’re Looking For a Fool’ (Tommy Overstreet).

