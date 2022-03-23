At its meeting Monday, March 21, the Lawrence County Board of Education approved the following:
RESIGNATION
Jill Elliott, Speake School, Special Education Teacher, effective June 1, 2022.
Holleigh Boyles, Moulton Elementary Teacher, effective June 1, 2022.
LEAVE OF ABSENCE
Karen Denine Thomas, CNP Assistant Manager, FMLA Leave of Absence, effective March 1, 2022 through May 31, 2022.
EMPLOYMENT
Cynthia Early, ELES, Part-time, temporary Teacher, no benefits, @ daily rate of pay, Vacancy 2122-208, effective March 7, 2022 through May 27, 2022. Funding: Foundation
Amend Chris Goodwin, Countywide Bus Driver/Utility Worker, Bus Shop, Vacancy 2122-218, effective March 11, 2022. Funding: Transportation
Jerry Ellis, LCCTC, up to 12 additional days @ daily rate of pay, effective through July 31, 2022. Funding: Local
TEMPORARY ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT
Rosa Allen-Cooper, Transitional Liaison, effective July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2024.Funding: Local
FEDERAL PROGRAMS
Bella McGregory, MES, Student Worker, Teacher Assistant, part-time, temporary, no benefits, not to exceed 15 hours per week @ $10.00 per hour, effective March 22, 2022 through May 30, 2022.Funding: MES Title I
Makenzie Owens, MES, Student Worker, Teacher Assistant, part-time, temporary, no benefits, not to exceed 15 hours per week @ $10.00 per hour, effective March 22, 2022 through May 30, 2022.Funding: MES Title I
Rylee Phillips, MES, Student Worker, Teacher Assistant, part-time, temporary, no benefits, not to exceed 15 hours per week @ $10.00 per hour, effective March 22, 2022 through May 30, 2022. Funding: MES Title I
SCHOOL EXPENDITURES
Marquis Puryear, RAH, $600.00 Supplement to assist with track, effective 2022 season March 2022 through May 2022. Funding: Local School
Danielle Hargrove, ELHS, gateworker for Soccer @ $50.00 per game, effective 2022 season. Funding: Local School
Leigh Ann Black, ELHS, $750.00 supplement, Volleyball strength and conditioning, effective March 2022 through July 2022, to be paid July 2022. Funding: Local School
Karla Gillespie, ELHS, $750.00 supplement, Volleyball strength and conditioning, effective March 2022 through July 2022, to be paid July 2022. Funding: Local School
Courtney Watts, ELHS, $750.00 supplement, Volleyball strength and conditioning, effective March 2022 through July 2022, to be paid July 2022. Funding: Local School
