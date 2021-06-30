Moulton police arrested a Hartselle man and woman on Monday in connection to a police chase on June 14 that ended with the two suspects being treated at Lawrence Medical Center for minor injuries sustained in a crash.
Tyler Jacob Mason, 30, is charged with fourth-degree theft of property, attempting to elude police, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, illegal possession of prohibited liquor, running a stop sign, driving with a revoked license, improper passing, driving without insurance, and driving with an improper tag, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Katlyn Delacruz, 29, is charged with fourth-degree theft of property, illegal possession of liquor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a report from Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight, Mason and Delacruz were taken into custody on Monday following incidents leading to their arrest on Monday, June 14.
That Monday, officers responded to a call concerning two suspects stealing property from Walmart on Alabama 157 in Moulton, according to the report.
When officers arrived, they were notified that the two suspects, later identified as Mason and Delacruz, had run from Walmart Asset Protection and were attempting to leave the parking lot in a 2005 Pontiac Vibe, the report said.
“Police located the car and attempted a traffic stop. However, the suspects accelerated and refused to stop,” the report states. “The suspects left the parking lot and traveled east on (Alabama 24). While doing so, the driver, Tyler Mason, committed numerous traffic violations.”
According to the report, the chase ended near the County Road 217 intersection when Mason lost control of the vehicle in an attempt to turn north. During the maneuver, the suspect vehicle nearly struck a Lawrence Sheriff’s Office vehicle before wrecking near the roadway.
“Both occupants jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to run away on foot,” the report said. “The passenger, (Delacruz), was quickly detained and Mason was located approximately 15 minutes later in a wooded area.”
Both suspects received injuries during the crash and were taken to Lawrence Medical Center for treatment.
Mason remains in the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $8,200, and Delacruz remains in the jail with bond set at $1,300.
Knight said the case remains under investigation as the department awaits results on two unknown substances sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
