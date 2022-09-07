Local resident contributes to historic preservation in her neighborhood

A bench memorializing historic Byler Road was erected at Byler Road Pavilion in downtown Moulton in August. The project was spearheaded by local Lela Reaves, pictured seated to the right. Also pictured are District 4 Councilwoman Cassandra Lee, seated left, District 5 Councilman Brent White, standing left, and Mayor Roger Weatherwax, standing right. 

What started as a passionate hobby for Moulton resident Lela Reaves has perhaps lain the groundwork for projects in historic preservation and tourism development in her neighborhood. 

Reaves, 88, is reluctant to take credit for her recent efforts in memorializing the history of Byler Road. After researching the story behind Alabama’s oldest official roadway and its significance to her hometown, she knew she wanted to share that wealth of knowledge. An unexpected outcome—she is helping to draw more attention to an area of downtown lesser explored than Moulton’s square. 

