Local resident contributes to historic preservation in her neighborhood

What started as a passionate hobby for Moulton resident Lela Reaves has perhaps lain the groundwork for projects in historic preservation and tourism development in her neighborhood.
Reaves, 88, is reluctant to take credit for her recent efforts in memorializing the history of Byler Road. After researching the story behind Alabama’s oldest official roadway and its significance to her hometown, she knew she wanted to share that wealth of knowledge. An unexpected outcome—she is helping to draw more attention to an area of downtown lesser explored than Moulton’s square.
“I love history, and I love my hometown,” Reaves said. “There is so much history here, and this could become something great. Byler Road could bring us revenue here. You could do tours that could build up the history, and when people come home, they would see something they could be proud of.”
In recent weeks, Moulton officials installed a memorial bench at the Byler Road Pavilion following the direction of Mrs. Reaves.
Reaves, along with Mayor Roger Weatherwax and District 4 Councilwoman Cassandra Lee, say more is to come. After compiling a booklet on the historic Byler Road from information available at the Lawrence County Archives, Reaves passed on her findings to Weatherwax and the City Council to be translated onto heritage markers for the site.
Lee, whose district includes present-day Byler Road in Moulton, said she was grateful to Reaves for spearheading the project. “Even though the mayor brought it to fruition, this is something Mrs. Lela came to me about and I took it to the mayor. (She) had this vision for letting everyone in this community to come out and see the importance of the history of Byler Road.”
The state’s oldest official roadway was signed into commission just two days after Alabama achieved statehood in December of 1819. The original route extended through Lawrence County, Alabama, from southern Tennessee and stretched southwest to Tuscaloosa County. In its earliest days, what would become Byler Road started out as a buffalo trail used by Chickasaw, Creek, and Choctaw tribes moving north toward the Cumberland River Valley, according to Reaves’ research.
Privately funded and named for the man heading the project, Captain John Byler who eventually settled in Mt. Hope, Byler Road was designed to lead early settlers south towards Tuscaloosa, which served as the Alabama capital from 1826 until 1846. Then a toll road, the route began in northern Lauderdale County, passing through Colbert, Lawrence, Walker, Winston, Marion, Fayette and Tuscaloosa counties. In Lawrence County, the North Byler Route traveled through Kinlock Fall in the Bankhead National Forest. The original toll rate was 75 cents for a four-wheeled carriage, 50 cents for a two-wheeled carriage, and horseback riders were charged 12-and-a-half cents. A pack animal toll was six-and-a-half cents, and each head of cattle cost one cent. Those who evaded the toll were fined $5 plus the toll.
Interesting facts like these about the state’s first roadway are what will eventually be displayed on the heritage markers on Byler Road in Moulton, Weatherwax said. He said the project will focus on the history compiled by Reaves, a native to the quaint Moulton neighborhood.
Reaves, who lives in the house she grew up in near the corner of Byler and Pinhook Road, can recall a time in Moulton’s not-so-distant history when Byler Road was a bustling place. The nearby Hot Spot Restaurant and other circumjacent buildings to the Pinhook and Byler intersection have gone by several names and served varying purposes over the years, according to Reaves.
“Everything that you needed was here,” she said. “You had seamstresses, and like The Hot Spot today, there was a dime store there that supplied anything you needed.”
The former general store Reaves remembers was owned by Amos Taylor and known by its unofficial name, “Jukes.” At 10 or 11 years old, Reaves remembers even working for Taylor at the shop. “He used to take a break, and he trusted me to work behind the counter,” she said.
Reaves can sit with a stranger and talk for an hour or so about her life growing up on Pinhook Road, peppering in historical information about her hometown.
“You know the saying, ‘It takes a village.’ That was the type of experience you received here,” she said. “Everybody was mom. Everybody corrected you. When you needed a spanking, it came from almost everyone, but it was a loving spank.”
Reaves graduated in 1952 from Rosenwald School, or “Moulton Negro High School,” as she referred to it.
The Moulton campus was one of 400 educational institutes built in Alabama and named for philanthropist Julius Rosenwald, a partner in funding for the schools. The Rosenwald schools popped up all over the South from 1917 to 1932 as part of a civic effort to increase educational opportunities for Black students during a time of segregation and discrimination.
The Moulton Rosenwald School was originally built as a log structure near the site in the 1920s, according to a historical marker erected on Rosenwald Street. “In the 1950s, new buildings replaced the wooden structures,” the marker reads. “Most of the block-laying, plastering and mortar-mixing was done by African-American volunteers. Much of the funding came from faculty, students and their families.” The school was closed in the 1970s after desegregation laws were passed.
Reaves shared stories of attending the Rosenwald School, and even remembers a time when school would close in September at the peak of harvest season in rural Lawrence County, where cotton was a leading industry.
“We had a cotton truck that come by right down here (near the Byler and Pinhook intersection) and you’d get on the truck and go pick cotton. I brought my schoolbooks and maybe an outfit,” she said. “There were lots of farms out near the mountain. We’d go out, like Wren-way.”
Twice widowed, Reaves modestly talks about her travels with each of her husbands, Collis Priest and Robert Reaves, who both served in the Air Force. Though she was away for about 20 years, she eventually returned to Moulton to care for her sick mother. Back home, she became the first licensed Black beautician in the area.
She’ll briefly tell you about her beauty parlor, The Village Beauty Salon, and her participation in a local civic club, Women for Progress, which organized one of the first back-to-school programs for Moulton students.
In sharing her own history, Reaves also retells stories about the historic churches, the city’s first cemetery, and other points of interest on Byler Road and their significance to the Black community in Moulton.
The Byler Road Bench isn’t the first memorial project Reaves has assisted with in the area. According to Marvin and Elayne Jackson, owners of The Hot Spot on Byler, Reaves was integral in naming former businesses for another tribute erected at the Byler Road Pavilion.
“A reflection from the window commemorating the history of many entrepreneurs’ struggles to achievement to enrichment to creating stability in serving the colored community of Moulton,” the sign reads above a list of business owners who occupied the historic buildings on Byler from 1930 to 2008.
Over the years, The Hot Spot has served its community as a convenient store, grocery store, barber shop, a Burger Bar and other small cafes. The building across the street, which is the latest to be added to the National Register for historic places, according to Marvin Jackson, has several times operated as a barber shop or beauty salon. The building has also housed a laundromat, car wash, cafe and other businesses. Names listed on the marker at the Byler Road pavilion include the Jacksons along with Mae Byars, Howard Boyd and Edward Webb, Alfonso Fitgerald, Wayne Gentry and Jack Coffey, William and Pearl Jackson, K.C. McKelvy, Will Moore, Ann France Stovall and others.
The Jacksons, who first opened The Hot Spot in 2002, also purchased the adjacent building. The couple reopened The Hot Spot in 2019. Marvin Jackson said a barber shop and beauty salon operate in the building next door. He listed three other historic buildings in the area, including Smith Chapel CME Church, Freeman Tabernacle Baptist Church, and the former Rosenwald School, which now houses the Moulton Head Start pre-K program.
Jackson, the president of the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society, added that Reaves’ contributions in historic preservation in the area help further potential tourism development in the area.
“This little community has room to grow, and I can see it happening,” he said, adding that smaller projects like a historic cemetery cleanup at the two churches and street beautification go a long way in the effort to draw visitors to the neighborhood.
He and his wife also founded the Byler Road Project in 2021 to further engage their community and give back to area students. The Byler Road Project raised $25,000 for a scholarship fund through its first event, a Mardi Gras Parade in the Byler Road community held in March. The scholarship fund raised in the endeavor awarded 10 Lawrence County students and provided donations to R.A. Hubbard High School Band and the Hazlewood Lyrical Dance Team for their participation in the parade.
The parade route was the first in Moulton’s history to include streets off the city square, Council member Lee said. She said the Mardis Gras event and projects like those undertaken by Reaves are first steps in promoting economic growth in the area.
“I regret I didn’t talk to more people like (Lela Reaves) who have that knowledge, because once people like her go on to heaven, it’s gone,” Lee said. “I hope to see Byler Road continue to grow. I know it will take a lot of work to see it happen... I thank (Mrs. Reaves) for the work she’s done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.