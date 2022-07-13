Moulton Council tables residential rezoning of Main Street property

Moulton Council members on Monday tabled a request to rezone about four acres of residential property located at Main and Seminary streets to allow apartment buildings or town houses built on the site.
The council was expected to vote on the recommendations made by the city planning commission after the property owner requested rezoning to expand development, according to Moulton Building Inspector Renay Saint.
Saint said the planning commission recommends rezoning the approximate 4.23-acre tract—which borders Main Street, Seminary Street and East Street—from an R-2 property to an R-3 property. According to a Zoning Ordinance for the City of Moulton, an R-3 residential district allows for the construction of single family and multi-family homes including apartment buildings, apartment hotels and apartment houses.
“An R-2 zone is for single-dwelling homes. R-3 will not take that off the table, but will allow the opportunity for multi-family dwellings, and patio homes to be built. The property is a little large for a lot, so it’s going to be hard to sell in R-2,” Saint explained.
The recommendation needed unanimous approval to pass, but after several residents shared growing concerns about traffic congestion, District 4 Council member Cassandra Lee said she’d oppose the request if it came to a vote in Monday’s meeting.
“Considerations weren’t made to the community,” she said after meeting attendants expressed disapproval for the project. Among those objecting to the rezoning plans, East Street resident Leland Free cited congested morning and afternoon traffic near two city schools. His main concern, he said, was that emergency vehicles may not have access to homes along his street during school pick-up and drop-off hours.
Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight said concerns about school traffic should be addressed by the Lawrence County School System. He added that patrol officers monitor the area during peak travel times to ensure rights-of-way are not blocked by parked or idle vehicles.
Other residents attending the meeting spoke about a growing need for infrastructural improvements before housing development draws new residents to the area.
Even if the rezoning request is approved, Saint said any future development that takes place on the property will have to be approved before building permits are issued. “We have no idea what will happen when it sells, but whatever happens will have to come before the planning commission and be approved before anything happens,” he said. “We’re hurting for housing. We’re desperate for it.”
Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax asked the council to table the request until the next council meeting pending more information.
In other business, the council accepted a $49,727 bid from TVM General Contractors to construct a pole barn at Moulton City Cemetery. The project will include storage space for burial dirt, offices and restrooms and costs include material and labor, Weatherwax said.
Council members approved a CDBG grant submittal through NARCOG to provide sewer improvements in an area south of downtown. The project is estimated to cost about $670,000, according to NARCOG representative Joey Hester. He said the grant application is seeking $500,000 in funding with a $169,000 match.
The Council also discussed funding and loan options to purchase two 2023 utility trucks for the solid waste department. With council approval, the city will seek loan funding of about $450,000 for the purchases to be paid monthly out of the Moulton Solid Waste Department budget.
Council members approved a letter of intent to be submitted to West Lawrence Water Cooperative concerning an expansion project of Moulton Water Department’s treatment plant and distribution systems. The expansion would include the construction of a new water treatment plant and improvements made to increase the city’s water distribution capabilities if an agreement with WLWC is reached.
