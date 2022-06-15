By Chelsea Retherford
Staff Writer
Wild Alabama is offering two opportunities for interested hikers or volunteers in the Bankhead National Forest this Saturday and Sunday.
The organization is hosting a Helping Hands Workday in the Sipsey Wilderness on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, Wild Alabama staff will lead a Father’s Day Fun Hike from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Helping Hands Workday will feature trail maintenance and campsite cleaning in the Sipsey.
“This time of year, Mountain Laurel and multiflora Rose can become overgrown and cause the trail corridor to become too narrow,” Wild Alabama organizers said. “We will trim it back—or in the case of the invasive Rose species, we may pull up the smaller (plants).”
Volunteers are urged to pack plenty of drinking water and a sack lunch. Participants should be prepared to hike five to six miles.
To register for the workday, email Wild Alabama coordinator Lindsay Madison at Lindsay@wildal.org.
Wild Alabama’s Father’s Day Fun Hike will feature a short excursion to a creek, bluff or waterfall in the Bankhead National Forest, according to Wild Alabama officials. A meeting location will be provided to participants upon registration, the organization said.
“The area to which we are going is a hidden gem,” Wild Alabama said. “Your whole family will love this hike!”
The guided hike will be led by Madison. To register, email her at Lindsay@wildal.org.
Other June events listed on the Wild AL webpage
For anyone interested in becoming a Volunteer Wilderness Ranger with Wild Alabama, the organization will hold a special training hike on Thursday, June 23.
The session will feature a hike along a Sipsey Wilderness trail and training and discussion on collecting forest data, answering visitors’ questions, assisting lost hikers, and addressing wilderness guideline violations, Wild Alabama organizers said.
“This hike is for those interested in becoming a Volunteer Wilderness Ranger. If you are not sure but you want to learn more about what this job involves, then come hike with us and learn,” Wild Alabama said.
Early registration is suggested.
Wild Alabama lists each of these three events and other outdoor opportunities on the organization’s monthly calendar, which is posted at WildAL.org.
Smoking is not permitted on Wild Alabama guided hikes or events. Dogs are also not permitted on Wild Alabama hikes unless otherwise specified.
For more information about each event, or for a complete list of Wild Alabama’s monthly offerings, visit the organization’s website, call 256-974-6166, or email getwild@wildal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.