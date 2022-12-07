Record turnout witnesses massive Moulton Christmas Parade

Thousands line the streets in downtown Moulton for this year’s Christmas parade.

Approximately 2,000 people from across Lawrence County and beyond poured into downtown Moulton last Friday to witness the largest Christmas parade in the town’s history. Parking spaces were few and far between an hour before the parade’s scheduled start time; vehicles lined the parade route and packed the lots around the square. Families sat in truck beds and lawn chairs wrapped in blankets, and rows and rows of people crowded the sidewalks to see the “A Christmas Vacation” themed parade. 

“The participation level and the crowd excitement was unbelievable,” said Chamber of Commerce Director Jerry Felks. “We had to cut off people [registering] for the parade because it was so big. We probably turned down 20 to 30 people.”   

