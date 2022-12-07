Record turnout witnesses massive Moulton Christmas Parade

Approximately 2,000 people from across Lawrence County and beyond poured into downtown Moulton last Friday to witness the largest Christmas parade in the town’s history. Parking spaces were few and far between an hour before the parade’s scheduled start time; vehicles lined the parade route and packed the lots around the square. Families sat in truck beds and lawn chairs wrapped in blankets, and rows and rows of people crowded the sidewalks to see the “A Christmas Vacation” themed parade.
“The participation level and the crowd excitement was unbelievable,” said Chamber of Commerce Director Jerry Felks. “We had to cut off people [registering] for the parade because it was so big. We probably turned down 20 to 30 people.”
According to Felks, over 108 parties registered to take part in the event. The registration count does not include emergency service vehicles, fire trucks, and city officials who joined the 1.5-mile long convoy.
“It was our biggest one yet,” said Felks. “This one had more people in it than last year’s. And last year, the crowd was huge, and this one was an even bigger crowd.”
The event was a joint-endeavor of the Chamber of Commerce and the city of Moulton. Its giant turnout served as a visible reward for the efforts of those who helped bring the parade to life.
“We could not have put this thing on or have it as good as it was without all the volunteers and the police and fire departments that helped block the streets off,” said Felks. “Our coordinators, Brittany Alred and Stanley Johnson, and the volunteers they got, it couldn’t have happened without them”
During the parade, anonymous judges voted on their favorite floats and non-floats. Better Way Pest Control won first place in the float classification and received a $300.00 prize. LCC Auto Services took second place and won $200.00, and Wolverine Credit Union came in third for $100.00
In the non-float classification, Walmart’s efforts were rewarded with first place and a $150.00 prize. Randy Strickland’s Muddy Waters entry won second place and $100.00. Marlene Carr took third and $50.00.
After witnessing the parade’s success, Felks is already looking forward to next year. However, he’s not sure the event should grow beyond its current size. The staging area utilized prior to lining up (the LCHS parking lot) isn’t capable of fitting more vehicles, and this year’s parade lasted over two hours.
“We’re super excited about next year,” said Felks, “but I don’t know if we could handle any bigger, honestly. The staging area is not that big for us to stage all the people. I would say we’re about maxed out on the amount of floats that we can accept.”
