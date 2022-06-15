The Talisman Garden Club dedicated a recent beautification project to one of the club’s longtime members this week. Talisman Garden Club member Ann Johnson said three maples planted at the Moulton Post Office were dedicated to another club member, Jane McCullough, who joined the Talisman Garden Club more than 45 years ago. The red maple and two sugar maples were dedicated at the post office in recognition of McCullough’s “years of service to (fellow members) and to our community,” a plaque from the Talisman Garden Club reads. Johnson (pictured center) presented the plaque to McCullough’s daughters, Sherry McWhorter (left) and Belinda Elliott (right) on Monday. Not pictured are McCullough and her son, Michael McCullough.
featured
Talisman Garden Club dedicates maples to local member
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Local agency holds Invasive Plant Management Workshop
- Taste of Our Town returns to Moulton
- R.A. Hubbard teachers secure jobs at new schools
- Moulton Lions Club to host tractor pull this July
- Lawrence Public Library to host July summer reading program
- Talisman Garden Club dedicates maples to local member
- Courtland approves fixed-rate increase for utility customers
- Water department supervisor reinstated with back pay
Most Popular
Articles
- Inman takes over at Lawrence County
- 12 Things You Need to Know Before Betting The 2022 NBA Finals
- Superintendent: Suspended principal mishandled money, changed records
- 12 Things You Need to Know Before Betting The 2022 NBA Finals
- Russellville woman charged with trafficking fentanyl
- Quilts of Valor cover some LC Veterans with love and kindness
- NFL Week One Odds Released: Bronco's Host The Seahawks
- Decatur man arrested for theft, trespassing in Moulton
- Cristopher Burney, TOWN CREEK
- Rotary holds its inaugural Taste of Our Town
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.