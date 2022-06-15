The Talisman Garden Club dedicated a recent beautification project to one of the club’s longtime members this week. Talisman Garden Club member Ann Johnson said three maples planted at the Moulton Post Office were dedicated to another club member, Jane ...

The Talisman Garden Club dedicated a recent beautification project to one of the club’s longtime members this week. Talisman Garden Club member Ann Johnson said three maples planted at the Moulton Post Office were dedicated to another club member, Jane McCullough, who joined the Talisman Garden Club more than 45 years ago. The red maple and two sugar maples were dedicated at the post office in recognition of McCullough’s “years of service to (fellow members) and to our community,” a plaque from the Talisman Garden Club reads. Johnson (pictured center) presented the plaque to McCullough’s daughters, Sherry McWhorter (left) and Belinda Elliott (right) on Monday. Not pictured are McCullough and her son, Michael McCullough.

