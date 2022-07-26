Lawrence man charged in abuse of 3-year-old

A Lawrence County man is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on child abuse charges after his arrest on Sunday, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathon Bryon Grimes is charged with torture/willful abuse of a child and faces the possibility of other pending charges, according to the report.
His arrest comes after Lawrence deputies were dispatched to a Town Creek residence concerning a 3-year-old juvenile female who had been struck multiple times with a hair straightener. According to the report, the child had marks and welts on her lower body.
Upon deputies’ arrival, the male had left the residence with an adult female, the female victim and a sibling to victim, the report said. Later that day, deputies made contact with Grimes along with two minor children regarding a welfare check on the 3-year-old victim, the Sheriff’s report said.
“The juvenile female had signs of child abuse,” the report states. Further investigation led to Grimes’ arrest. As of Tuesday, he was being held in the county jail without set bail.
