The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is offering an online chat platform this spring for gardeners with questions about seasonal gardening problems.
Alabama Garden Chat will be held every Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m. starting in April, Lawrence Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin said. The zoom chat platform serves as a space for residents to submit questions about gardening issues they may experience from April to August. Participants may visit auburn.zoom.us/j/82398811386 to register.
“Send your questions and pictures to Alabamagardenchat@gmail.com, and Regional Extension agents with experience in horticulture, turf management and more will answer,” Shanklin said. “Regional Extension Agents Lucy Edwards, Allyson Shabel and Tim Crow serve Lawrence County, and they can answer your questions also.”
She said the online chat allows the Extension Office to facilitate questions on a diversity of topics to agents who are often overwhelmed. Contact information for each of the Lawrence County agents can be found online at www.aces.edu. Local residents with questions or concerns may also call the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464 to be connected to one of the agents, Shanklin said.
Those who submit questions to the online Garden Chat platform are asked to include samples for agents to better assist them. Shanklin said pictures of the entire plant, stem and leaves help agents better identify the issues in question. She said local residents may also bring an example of the problem by the Extension Office for agents to see in person.
It also helps agents to know the plant history—age, fertilization and time period of symptoms. Chat participants and those inquiring about issues in person are encouraged to have this information on hand when submitting questions.
The Lawrence County Extension Office is located at 13075 on Alabama 157 in Moulton. For more information, call 256-974-2464.
