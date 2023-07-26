Attention youth baseball, softball and T-Ball parents and coaches.
We need pictures!
The Diamond Dreams issue of The Moulton Advertiser will feature pictures of local youth baseball, softball and T-ball teams in Lawrence County.
In order for your teams to be included in Diamond Dreams, someone should send a team photo along with the team name, players and coaches identification.
There is no charge for submitting photos.
Deadline for submitting photos is Monday, August 7th.
Photos can either be brought by or mailed to the office at 659 Main Street, Moulton AL 35650 or emailed to sports@moultonadvertiser.com.
