Lawrence superintendent proposes plan to close R.A. Hubbard

Lawrence County Schools' superintendent has proposed closing predominantly Black R.A. Hubbard School to reduce costs and improve the system's racial balance, but Hubbard supporters say the move burdens minority students with transportation challenges and is designed to help other schools athletically.
A representative of the Lawrence County NAACP also said officials should have been more transparent during Monday's school board meeting and said that a planned presentation on the Hubbard proposal was listed on the agenda as "presentation by board attorney."
That item was moved to the end of the meeting and followed a 34-minute executive session, during which everybody in an audience of about 50 people left except for a Decatur Daily reporter and one other person.
The proposal by Superintendent Jon Bret Smith would move the 147 R.A. Hubbard students in grades 7-12 to either Hatton High School, East Lawrence Middle School or East Lawrence High School beginning in August 2022. Students who live in the previous Hazlewood High zone would go to Hatton High and the remaining students would attend East Lawrence Middle or East Lawrence High. Hazlewood Elementary in Town Creek is not targeted for closure and will not be impacted, school leaders said.
R.A. Hubbard is located in North Courtland and also serves the Hillsboro, Red Bank, Courtland and Town Creek communities.
Smith said closing Hubbard would provide better educational opportunities for students and make the school system more financially sound. The proposal would have to be approved by a federal judge, according to Smith. The system operates under a federal desegregation order.
"That proposal was very tough, and it was not made hastily," Smith said. "... With our funding levels, it is nearly impossible to provide such a small school with opportunities comparable to schools with two and three times the number of students.
"Moreover, consideration must be given to obligations of our desegregation orders and the general principles of school desegregation law. Consistent with the law, it is important that our students attend desegregated school environments, which is not the case at R.A. Hubbard.”
He said more courses will be available to the Hubbard students at the county's other high schools. Presently, R.A. Hubbard does not offer chemistry, trigonometry, biology or drama classes. The only elective Hubbard offers is Future Farmers of America, Smith added. “Electives offered online are Spanish, Latin, psychology and food and nutrition,” he said.
Bobby Diggs, a former member of the county school board and first vice president of the Lawrence County Chapter of the NAACP, said Smith "cares nothing about a better education for our kids at R.A. Hubbard."
Diggs said the No. 1 reason Smith wants to close the school is to fulfill a campaign promise. There was no published report on a promise to close Hubbard when Smith ran for superintendent in 2016 and 2020, but Diggs said his information came from a "reliable source" in the Hatton area.
“Secondly, he wants to give the athletes from R.A. Hubbard to the predominantly white schools so their programs can be better,” he said. “If he’s really concerned about desegregation, why can’t he bus the students from the predominantly white schools to the predominantly Black school? Over the years, why is it always Black kids being bused to the predominantly white schools?”
Smith and attorney Christian Pape of Lanier Ford Shaver & Payne in Huntsville made the 30-minute presentation on the proposed Hubbard closure during Monday's board meeting.
Lawrence NAACP chapter president Jan Turnbore said Smith should have been more open earlier in the meeting about the topic of the presentation. At the beginning of the meeting, Turnbore addressed the board on keeping R.A. Hubbard open.
“He knew people would leave once they went into executive session. It was an underhanded move by the superintendent,” he said. “(Smith) did not want the community to hear the planned details.”
Smith said it is standard practice to move the executive sessions to the end of the board meetings.
“We wished those involved would have stayed for the presentation,” he said.
Cost per student
Christine Garner, District 1 board member who represents the R.A. Hubbard and Hazlewood Elementary, said she wants R.A. Hubbard to remain open because it is the heartbeat of the community.
“R.A. Hubbard is a good school,” Garner said. “Are our kids going to be left behind if they are forced to go to different schools? I’m looking at educating our kids. I’m not worried about the costs. It’s about giving our kids the opportunity to a good education. I want to see the community feedback.”
The cost of keeping R.A. Hubbard open can’t be overlooked, Smith said.
The presentation showed per-pupil expenditures at R.A. Hubbard rising from $15,881 in 2019-2020 to $18,030 this school year. In comparison, East Lawrence Middle School has the lowest cost in the county, going from $6,662 per student in 2019-2020 to $7,437 this year. The second-most expensive school to operate in the county is Mount Hope Elementary at $13,831 this year, $4,199 less per student than R.A. Hubbard.
“Out of 1,340 public schools in the state, R.A. Hubbard is the seventh-most expensive, non-specialized school to operate,” Smith said. “The board shoulders a significant economic weight operating R.A. Hubbard as a school with an enrollment that consistently falls below 150 students.”
He said student enrollment is down 55% from the 323 that Hubbard had in 2009 after Hazlewood High closed and the schools merged. During that 12-year span, a major employer in the northern part of the county, International Paper, announced in September 2013 it was shuttering its Courtland mill and it closed its doors in March 2014. School records show enrollment at R.A. Hubbard fell from 296 in the 2012-13 academic year to 162 in the 2014-2015 year. In 2016-2017, enrollment at Hubbard reached a decade-low 127 students. In 2018, the senior class consisted of 19 students. Smith said the 24.5 students per grade level (grades 7-12) at Hubbard makes it too expensive to operate.
Increasing diversity
The closure of R.A. Hubbard would enhance diversity throughout the county’s schools, Pape said. He said Hubbard is presently 70.55% Black and 29.45% non-Black. Meanwhile, East Lawrence Middle School is 8% Black, East Lawrence High is 9.81% Black and Hatton High is 1.41% Black. After the proposed moves, those percentages will be 11.75%, 18.34% and 9.31% respectively, Pape said.
“I know desegregation numbers will be better,” he said. “If the board approves the proposal with a majority vote on Dec. 6, the district will present it to a federal judge and that motion will certainly further enhance desegregation. Funding and the size of the schools will provide more opportunities for the kids.”
Pape said R.A. Hubbard’s closure will increase Hatton High School’s student enrollment (grades 7-12) to about 505 and East Lawrence High’s (grades 9-12) to about 469. He said Hatton would likely move from Class 2A to 3A in the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and East Lawrence would go from 3A to 4A.
He said closing Hatton High and making two large high schools in the county is “certainly not on my radar right now.”
“Money previously tabbed for use at R.A. Hubbard will be instead used on renovations at Hazlewood Elementary,” Pape said.
Also in Smith's proposal are steps to ensure former R.A. Hubbard students would be recognized for academic honors for rising seniors and are on the student government association's at their new schools.
Smith also plans for the board to memorialize the school's legacy if it is closed.
Initial plans would be to sell the school and its athletic facilities if the school is closed, he said.
Diggs and Turnbore asked why Speake School (190 students) and Mount Hope Elementary (129 students) are not in the equation to close.
“It’s going to hurt extracurricular activities after school for our kids,” Turnbore said. “The kids who live in North Courtland can walk home. (Moving to other schools) will put a hardship on parents, especially those who don’t have reliable transportation. Many of our kids won’t have a way home from band, football, basketball practice.”
Turnbore said the NAACP Legal Defense Fund is paying for attorneys representing parents of District 1 students fighting the propped closure. The Lawrence County chapter of NAACP "initiated the effort to bring (the attorneys) into the county,” he said. “We’re not giving up. Our fight is for the parents and students of District 1. Parents in Red Bank and North Courtland aren’t being asked. They’re being forced to send their kids to another school.”
Addressing the longer bus rides required for R.A. Hubbard students to attend other schools, Smith said they would be no longer than some students currently have traveling from the east sides of Speake and the Bankhead National Forest to Lawrence County High or from west of Mount Hope to Hatton High.
Smith and Pape are seeking feedback from the schools and communities impacted by the proposal through Nov. 30. They will then provide board members with the data and a vote will be made at the board’s next meeting Dec. 6.
Details of the proposal can be found at lawrenceal.org under the R.A. Hubbard information tab. Questions seeking community feedback can be found on the website, in the presentation and as hard copy forms in the front office of R.A. Hubbard High, Hazlewood Elementary, Hatton High, East Lawrence Middle and East Lawrence High schools. Completed forms can be dropped at those schools or mailed to the board’s central office on Market Street in Moulton. Answers also can be sent to rahproposal@lawrenceal.org.
