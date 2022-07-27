Mississippi man arrested for drug possession in Moulton

A Mississippi man is in the Lawrence County Jail after being arrested on drug charges in Moulton last week.
Gregory Kirk Sparks, 22, of County Road 84 in Golden, is charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was pulled over for excessive speeding, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Sparks was driving a red Lexus SUV when he was stopped by officer Tim Owens last Wednesday for traveling at 70 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone, the report said. During the traffic stop, Owens observed a firearm “in close proximity to” Sparks, the report said.
He asked Sparks to step out of the vehicle, and while speaking with him, Owens observed Sparks attempting to conceal a plastic bag in his left hand. Owens discovered the bag contained a crystalline substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Sparks was transported without incident to the Lawrence County Jail, where he remained as of Monday, with bond set at $4,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.