Mississippi man arrested for drug possession in Moulton

A Mississippi man is in the Lawrence County Jail after being arrested on drug charges in Moulton last week.

Gregory Kirk Sparks, 22, of County Road 84 in Golden, is charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was pulled over for excessive speeding, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.

