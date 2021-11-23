Construction begins at Moulton Elementary

School officials said the first week of student pick-up and drop-off changes at Moulton Elementary ran smoothly after construction at the school began last week.
Changes to car rider lines and earlier bus loading and unloading began last Tuesday after a demolition project on the 1936 portion of Moulton Elementary School began last week, according to Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
“Things have gone much smoother than expected, but we hope the changes will only last a few months,” Smith said, explaining the school plans to purchase a property on South Street in downtown Moulton to help ease the strain of traffic congestion along East Street.
“The project will take 18 months, but the drop-off and pick-up routine will change again, hopefully for the better, in about two months,” Smith said last Thursday.
In the meantime, parents who normally line up along Main Street in the morning and afternoons to drop-off or pick-up their students, now access the student loading zone at Moulton Elementary via East Street.
The route allows parents to enter the loading zone on College Street, between Moulton Elementary and Moulton Middle school campuses. Once students are picked up or dropped off, parents may continue west and turn right on Main Street to exit or continue on College Street to exit on Market Street/Alabama 33.
“Our parent drivers have been really cooperative, and they have actually made this go really smoothly,” Moulton Police Captain Russell Graham said last week. “They are very accommodating to each other; we just hope that continues.”
He said parents who are dropping off their child in the mornings should begin lining up no earlier than 7:25 a.m. In the afternoon, he suggested parents begin lining East Street no earlier than 2:45 to allow enough time for bus dismissal around that time. According to Moulton Elementary officials, students bus riders are dismissed from class at 2:25 in the afternoons on a regular school day.
“We have had some complaints on the new traffic, but unfortunately, there’s just no way around this right now,” Graham said.
He and Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight remind parents to be conscious of traffic laws that are still in effect during the rerouting plan.
“Everyone has been very respectful to each other, and we just want to reiterate that everyone still needs to obey the traffic laws—the stop signs, the speed limits, and just show common courtesy to everyone out there,” Knight said.
“We would like to request that everyone that lines up on East Street try their best not to block any private driveways, and to also stay as close to the edge of the road as they possibly can to provide a safe passageway for other traffic, especially the type of emergency vehicles that might have to come through there… We would appreciate all the parents with their help in this matter, and we have to be concerned with the safety of the children.”
School officials said parents or guardians who are checking students in or out during school hours may access a remote campus office on College Street. During construction, parking is available to MES parents on the middle school campus.
The $6.2 million elementary school project includes 20 new classrooms and administrative offices for the campus to replace the 1936 portion of Moulton Elementary, according to Smith.
He said the new facilities will be built near the school’s faculty parking lot on Main Street before demolition of the 84-year-old portion of the school begins, adding that the deconstruction will not take place until the new portion is ready to move into.
Project manager Seawell McKee said the Moulton Elementary changes will include removing 18 classrooms from the 1936 portion and replacing that wing with the new classrooms. He said the cafeteria also will become a storm shelter to house up to 1,400 people. “The population from both schools (including Moulton Middle School across the street) will have room,” McKee said.
The school system approved the project after also approving an $8 million bond, which is also assisting with funding for an R.A. Hubbard gym expansion in North Courtland and projects at the Lawrence County Career Technical Center in Moulton. The board will also receive $5 million in state funding to assist with the projects.
