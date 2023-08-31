Get to know Lawrence County’s Circuit Judge

Callie Chenault Waldrep once thought she would be a vet when she grew up. A semester spent working in a vet’s office nipped that dream in the bud. “I quickly realized that it wasn’t all cute fuzzy puppies, it also involved the broken and torn up ones, too,” she said.
Consequently, she spent most of her teenage summers and some weekends working at the Western Sirloin Steakhouse in Moulton. Her family were co-owners of the popular local restaurant.
When it came time for college it was almost a foregone conclusion that she would eventually take over her parents share of the family eatery.
That prompted her decision to earn a BA in Business. After graduating from Athens State in 1999 she was still somewhat uncertain that she’d made the right career choice. It wasn’t until her mom, Barbara Chenault, made an off-hand remark that Callie considered another path. “You are pretty good at arguing, maybe you should be a lawyer!” she told her youngest daughter. It struck a chord.
After taking the LSAT twice she made the decision to take her mom’s advice. Callie had always been one of these high school students that rarely had to study to make good grades. The same was true in college. Not so much in law school, this was another story altogether. She realized that she had to discipline herself, minimal partying, lots of studying, paying close attention in lectures. This was the real deal, and she felt she owed it to her parents (her mom was an educator) to do her best in return for all they had sacrificed for her. “Law school was especially challenging, and a big adjustment,” she admitted.
Callie recalls arriving on the historic University of Alabama campus, not knowing a soul, feeling very lost, and vulnerable, but she survived the first semester and grew more confident in the second. She became intrigued by what she was learning. “There were some aspects of criminal law, and evidence that really fasinated me,” she said. Professor Charles Gamble’s classes were her favorites. She took his courses whenever she could, and he became a mentor to the young girl who soaked it up like a sponge.
Other mentors and role models included her parents, Ray and Barbara Chenault. “I was fortunate to have been raised in a good, stable home,” she mused. “I can remember pulling up at the steakhouse in the mornings and seeing my dad out in the parking lot picking up trash, he wasn’t too good to do any job, and would never ask an employee to do anything that he wouldn’t do himself,” she said in admiration. The Chenaults were strict, but fair with them, “We definitely had rules!” Callie said.
She and her father grew closer when she bought a motorcycle and learned to ride so that they could spend more time together. One of her fondest memories is of the ride they took in North Carolina, called The Dragon’s Tail, “It had 318 curves in eleven miles,” she recalled.
In 2003, Callie did her internship between her 2nd and 3rd year of law school in the Morgan County DA’s office. She graduated from law school in 2004 and took the bar exam that July. She started in the Morgan Co. DAs office in August 2004, and received a letter confirming that she had passed the bar exam in September, 2004. By April of 2005, she had moved on to the Madison County DA’s office. “I loved my job but I didn’t love Huntsville,” she said.
She had married in 2008, and had her first child, Rebecca, in 2010.
Big city life, I’m mom juggling being a working mom and balancing that with a demanding profession was a real concern for her. Her course correction was to return home to Moulton. “I found it easier to deal with that traffic than to fight the conjestion in Huntsville,” she laughed.
In April 2012, Lawrence County DA Jim Osborne decided to retire. Errek Jett was appointed to that position, creating an opening in the department. She was hired and life suddenly became both more and less complicated at the same time.
In 2013, she had a second child, Max, and in 2014 she and her husband went through an amicable divorce. “ Going through that divorce has given me a lot of insight into what happens in families. It has helped me to understand the emotions in divorce cases,” she explained thoughtfully.
One of the most interesting cases she worked on while in the DA’s office involved not a human victim but rather large, gray pachyderm by the name of Nosey. “We got letters from all over the country about Nosey,” she laughed. “We even got a letter from Carol Burnett!” exclaimed Callie.
Nosey was saved from an abusive owner and now lives happily on an elephant sancuary in Tennessee.
Time passed and she continued to love and appreciate her job and the service she provided to the people who came to her office seeking help. It was however the community and her responsibilities as a single parent that still made her feel
“Sometimes I felt as if I was shorting both of them, but as the kids matured it got easier, and I learned to compartmentalize. “Feeling guilty about leaving children, especially young children, is almost universal among mothers. She dealt with it as best she could, and her mom took up slack. She wasn’t expecting it, and it wasn’t exactly love at first sight, but it came mighty close when she met Chris Waldrep. They married in 2015. With Chris came her bonus son, Peyton. She couldn’t be more proud of him either, now in the marching band at UNA. Chris is now Lawrence County’s EMA Director.
Callie was again forced to make a life changing decision when the opportunity opened up for her to run for Circuit Judge in Lawrence County. At the time, she had 17 years as a prosecutor to her credit. The campaign was long and hard, but she looks back now and can say that it was time well spent. As with every challenge in her life she met it head-on and was elected as the first female Circuit Judge of Lawrence County, beating an incumbent for the first time in the County’s history.
The position of circuit court judge requires a steadfast, honest, and respected individual. Every decision she makes must be the best conclusion possible in her mind because these decisions effect real people’s lives. The Circuit Judge hears all divorce cases, including any follow-ups on concluded cases, boundry line disputes, medical mal pratice, car wrecks, workers comp, felonies where the sentence is over a year, and civil cases where the amount awarded is over $10,000. “Each day brings something different,” she said. Callie was prepared for all that, what she wasn’t prepared for was the massive backlog of cases awaiting adjudication. “At the time the backlog was daunting, but after working with my staff for the past eight plus months we are hopefully seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, or at least seeing how best to get to that light,” she exhaled deeply.
The staff she referred to are experienced professionals that worked for the previous administration. “Court reporter, Elyse Throneberry, is invaluable. She is so good at what she does. I also kept my judicial assistant, Joy Walker. She keeps me up to date and on time, and is also an invaluable piece of the puzzle,” said Callie.
At 44, she had learned how to “leave work at work” when I left the DA’s office, but now my job is a lot harder to leave behind, however, I do try not to let it interfere with my family life,” she said determindly.
The Waldrep family time is much like every one you know who has children that play ball. They spend their time going from one sporting event or practice to another, and a couple of times a year they go down to the Talledaga Speedway. “My husband was into NASCAR before we met and I grew up going with my dad so why not keep the tradition going now?” Callie asked. She is quick to give Chris credit for helping to keep things running smoothly. “He is crucial,” she said, proud that Chris can step up when she is held up in court. “And my mom is retired now and she helps tremendously.”
But the best stress relief comes on the weekends when their SUV pulls up at their Smith Lake home. “This is where I de-stress,” she said. “I absolutely love watching my kids play ball,” she said. “Max and Rebecca both play, but it’s great to get out here and do nothing!”
