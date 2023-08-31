Get to know Lawrence County’s Circuit Judge

Callie Chenault Waldrep was sworn in on January 17, 2023, her hand resting on her dad’s Bible. Looking on are her children, Peyton, Max, Rebecca, husband Chris Waldrep, as Judge Angela Terry officiates.

Callie Chenault Waldrep once thought she would be a vet when she grew up. A semester spent working in a vet’s office nipped that dream in the bud. “I quickly realized that it wasn’t all cute fuzzy puppies, it also involved the broken and torn up ones, too,” she said. 

Consequently, she spent most of her teenage summers and some weekends working at the Western Sirloin Steakhouse in Moulton. Her family were co-owners of the popular local restaurant. 

