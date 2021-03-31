Lawrence leaders attend Design Alabama Mayors Summit

Three municipal leaders from Lawrence County were invited to a Mayors Summit last month to brainstorm and problem-solve for challenges small-towns face in Alabama.
The 15th Annual Philip A. Morris Mayors Design Summit, hosted by Design Alabama in Prattville, provided networking opportunities, opened new avenues for applying for community development grants, and gave each mayor a chance to address issues unique to their communities, according to attendants.
The three-day meeting included Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles, North Courtland Mayor Riely Evans Sr., and Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax. Each year Design Alabama invites five mayors from across the state to attend the summit. Mayor Patricia Gunter of River Falls and Mayor Jared Lyles of Silverhill also attended.
“It was a very informative meeting for all of us,” Peebles said. “This year’s summit was unusual in that three of us were invited from the same area, but I think that only worked to our advantage. We’re all about the same size—Moulton is the biggest, but we’ve seen similar issues financially.”
Peebles said Courtland, North Courtland and Moulton have all been negatively impacted by the construction of Alabama Alternate Route 72 in the 1980s. At one time, drivers who took Alabama 20 traveled through Courtland into Decatur. With the construction of the new highway, Courtland, North Courtland and even Moulton were bypassed from Decatur to the Shoals area.
Each of the mayors’ presentations during the summit addressed a need for more business recruitment and revitalization of the municipalities’ downtown areas.
During the summit, mayors presented their ideas and concerns with Design Alabama professionals, including Ben Weiseman of REV Birmingham, Brandon Bias with Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood, Andrew Bryant of Design Initiative, Joey Hester with NARCOG, Paige Ishmael of Dix Hite & Partners, and Amanda Loper of David Baker Architects.
“Each mayor prepared a presentation focusing on their community and a specific design/planning issue. The designers provided a variety of innovative and creative ideas to address the issues,” Design Alabama organizers said. “The projects discussed included downtown redevelopment, accommodate roundabouts, provide community spaces, and the street connectivity within a community.”
Peebles said much of Courtland’s focus during the summit was to bring business and foot traffic back to a recently refurbished downtown square.
“Courtland is fortunate in that we’ve already revitalized much of our downtown area. We had refurbished the city park in the 1980s, and I believe that’s already given us something of a head start,” said Peebles. “I was really amazed at how much we covered in those few days. It was a privilege for me to be invited, and from day one, we were in a comfortable environment, I felt I could share my thoughts and express our town’s needs. Everyone was very involved.”
Peebles said the summit provided networking opportunities for Courtland and introduced her to new contacts and sources for grant seeking in the future. As Peebles awaits presentation feedback from Design Alabama, she said the town’s next big project, following the replacement of the two Jefferson Street Bridges, is focusing on community events and recruitment for more business downtown.
She said she plans to meet with property owners to discuss leasing plans for some of Courtland’s empty historic buildings. She said the town is also getting ready to reintroduce outdoor community events like the April Walking Tour and the town’s return of Third Thursday Slow Downs this April.
These outdoor community events were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Peebles said the town is ready to move forward and start recovering from the loss of public events last year.
Courtland will host the fourth and final April Walking Tour in Lawrence County on Saturday, April 24th. The tours are lead by community leaders through historic districts or courthouse square areas in each hosting community and are free to attend. Each tour begins at 10 a.m. and lasts about an hour the day of the event. Other tours in Lawrence County include Mt. Hope on April 3, Moulton on April 10, and Town Creek on April 17.
Peebles said the Third Thursday Slow Down will kickstart in April as well. The town’s monthly event, which was organized by the late Lisa Pace, will return to the Courtland Square on April 15. The event is slated to happen on the third Thursday of each month into the fall.
Moulton Mayor Weatherwax said his presentation focused on revitalizing the city’s downtown area as well. During the summit, he brainstormed ideas with designers on how to direct more traffic onto the Moulton Square from Alabama 157 and Alabama 24.
“They’ve got big ideas, and they were all great ideas,” Weatherwax said. “These projects, like with anything, will take money. The meeting was very informative, and I’m sure new projects will arise from it.”
Weatherwax said the city continues to finalize recreation projects started at H.A. Alexander Park. He said he also hopes to meet with business owners and discuss new opportunities on the Moulton Square, especially following the Court Street fire in April of 2019.
Weatherwax agreed the meeting provided new networking for Moulton, but it also facilitated more conversation between the neighboring municipalities.
“This was the first time that multiple communities from the same region were chosen to participate,” Designer and NARCOG representative Joey Hester said. “Having three communities from Lawrence County and two that are adjacent to each other generated quite a bit of excitement during the brainstorming.”
“There were some great ideas and concepts discussed at the Design Summit. I anticipate the final reports will generate more community discussion and involvement along with implementation activities and projects,” he said.
Mayor Evans said projects in the work for North Courtland include repaving all the town’s roadways. On Tuesday, Washington Street and Davis Miller Road were nearly completed.
“When the work is finished, every road in North Courtland will have seen repaving,” Evans said. He said potential projects for the town include building a community storm shelter and recruitment for a grocery store in the area.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity and to have been invited. These projects will take patience,” Evans said. “I learned a lot. It was a learning experience—pooling ideas with other leaders and seeing what their plans were to improve their towns. I think it was very beneficial to meet with other mayors. I’m also very thankful for Joey Hester. He helps out North Courtland and had some great ideas.”
Design Alabama will return finalized notes and suggestions to each mayor following their presentations, according to organizers.
Design Alabama is a nonprofit, citizen-led organization that seeks to raise the bar for design in our great state through education of the applied arts, promoting designers who live and work in Alabama and supporting sound design thinking to sustain our communities. NARCOG serves as the regional planning and development commission for Cullman, Lawrence and Morgan counties providing programs, services and support to the communities and governmental entities of the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.