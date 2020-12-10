Not even COVID-19 could dampen Christmas spirits in Lawrence County last weekend as three communities went forward with annual Christmas parades despite the pandemic.
Three parades took place in Caddo, Hatton and Mt. Hope on Saturday and Sunday, each seeing “successful” turn out from participants as well as spectators, according to organizers.
“It was a success. We had lower turn out and fewer participate, but overall it was a very successful event,” Hatton parade organizer Taffy Johnson said. She said the Hatton parade raised $3,715 for the B.J. Lawrence family this year.
Each year the Hatton parade committee chooses one family recipient to be honored at the annual event, and though the parade committee charges no fees for parade participants, donations are accepted to help the selected family each Christmas season.
Johnson said all donations received this year will go towards providing the Lawrence family a handicap accessible bathroom in their home after B.J. Lawrence suffered a UTV accident in August this year.
Lawrence, his wife Beth, and two children, Cole and Riley, felt the impact on their way of life after a traumatic brain injury and spinal injury left Lawrence in a wheelchair.
“Even though we have a long way to go still, through B.J.’s hard work and the grace of God, B.J. is doing well considering the severe injuries he suffered,” Beth Lawrence said. “Due to (balance and walking issues from the spinal injury) we are going to have to have our bathroom made handicap friendly. Thank you all for your love and support.”
Johnson said donations to the Lawrence family are still being accepted at Salon 101 on Alabama 157 in Hatton. Donations may also be mailed to Johnson at 814 County Road 147 in Town Creek. Checks should be made payable to Beth Lawrence, Johnson said.
Caddo
The Caddo community held its first Christmas parade for local residents on Saturday, and the new Caddo Community Events Committee plans to make the parade an annual event.
This year’s inaugural event saw participation from about 40 to 50 participants, one spokesperson with the committee said.
The route began and ended at Veterans Park in Caddo and circled East Lawrence schools, organizers said. The community was also paid an early visit by Santa Claus, who was among the many parade participants.
Organizers said no fees were charged to participate, though donations were accepted to help fund future Caddo events and next year’s parade.
Mt. Hope
The 14th annual Mt. Hope Christmas Parade also took place on Saturday.
The parade had over 70 entries and saw participation from about 30 equestrians, parade organizer Kristi Robertson said.
She said L.O. Roberson served as this year’s Grand Marshal for the parade that began and ended at Mt. Hope School.
Similar to other community parades, Mt. Hope did not charge participants to enter the event, but donations were accepted for the parade fund and Mt. Hope’s Tornado Monument Park.
“Everyone needed a little ‘normal and happiness,’ and (Saturday) we got it,” Robertson posted on social media following the parade. “Thank you to everyone that came and participated, everyone that watched and most of all everyone that helped! It couldn’t happen without some amazing members of our volunteer fire department and community.”
