Courtland kicks off county Christmas parades

Hundreds of spectators and nearly as many parade participants gathered in downtown Courtland last Thursday as the historic town kicked off a series of Christmas parades in Lawrence County last week.
The Courtland Community Revitalization Committee and several volunteers made the parade, “A Country Christmas” possible, according to Mayor Linda Peebles.
The 2021 Christmas Parade was one of the largest in Courtland history, she added. Organizers said about 96 participants showed up for the holiday procession around the Courtland Square, including the parade grand marshal, WAFF 48 Meteorologist Brad Travis.
“Every school band in the county showed up and showed out,” Peebles said in a social media post thanking parade organizers, participants and volunteers. “Thank you to everyone for making it a great night for a parade in Courtland.”
Spectators lined the streets of downtown to catch a glimpse of Santa and all his helpers, the Grinch, and other holiday characters last Thursday. Peebles said several local fire departments and law enforcement from throughout the county also participated in the event.
Following the Courtland parade on Thursday, Christmas parades also took place in Moulton, Mt. Hope and Hatton over the weekend.
Christmas parades in Lawrence County will continue this week with the Caddo Community parade beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Lineup will begin at 2 p.m. at Veteran’s Park. For more information, visit the Caddo Events Committee page on Facebook.
