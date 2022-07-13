Phil Campbell man arrested on drug charges in Moulton

A Phil Campbell man was arrested on drug charges last week following a traffic stop in Moulton for an expired license plate, according to Moulton Police Department.
Andy Wayne Newsome, 38, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana.
On Tuesday, July 5, Moulton officer Ricky Herrera stopped a vehicle traveling along Alabama 24 with an expired license plate. Herrera discovered the driver, Newsome, was wanted by another agency on two warrants, that Newsome’s license had been revoked, and that he was operating the vehicle without insurance.
Further investigation revealed that Newsome was in possession of Oxycodone and Clonazepam pills—without prescriptions for either medication—and about 28.5 grams of marijuana. Newsome was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $4,500.
“Oxycodone and Clonazepam are both very strong, highly addictive medications. Both are extremely dangerous when not used as instructed or used with other narcotics,” Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight said in the report.
“Unfortunately, we are seeing more and more abuse of prescription drugs and also an increase of drug overdoses. The Moulton Police Department remains committed to the fight against drug abuse and is diligently working to remove as much illegal drugs off the streets as we can,” Knight said.
He said anyone with information about illegal activity is encouraged to contact the Moulton Police Department or other local law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.