Smith, nurses honored at Garner’s final meeting

Lawrence County board members, along with Superintendent Jon Bret Smith, honored retiring Christine Garner. [Micheal Wetzel]

Superintendent Jon Bret Smith and Lawrence County nurses were honored during Chairwoman Christine Garner’s last Board of Education meeting. Garner was recognized with a retirement reception prior to the meeting. 

Garner said “as a school board member I always made sure to put the students first. In executive sessions when we discussed student discipline and possible expulsions I always sided in doing what we could to keep the student in school. If the child is not in school they might be out in the streets getting in trouble. Everyone deserves a second chance. We don’t know how these kids are going to be when they are grown up. They certainly deserve our support in trying to help them get an education.”

