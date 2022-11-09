Smith, nurses honored at Garner’s final meeting

Superintendent Jon Bret Smith and Lawrence County nurses were honored during Chairwoman Christine Garner’s last Board of Education meeting. Garner was recognized with a retirement reception prior to the meeting.
Garner said “as a school board member I always made sure to put the students first. In executive sessions when we discussed student discipline and possible expulsions I always sided in doing what we could to keep the student in school. If the child is not in school they might be out in the streets getting in trouble. Everyone deserves a second chance. We don’t know how these kids are going to be when they are grown up. They certainly deserve our support in trying to help them get an education.”
More than 80 people including her immediate family attended her reception Monday night. The board presented her with a bouquet of flowers at the reception. Former superintendent Johnnie Yates and former school board member Jackie Burch attended the reception.
She said she didn’t always agree with the other board members but they always got along. She was first elected in 2010 and served two six-year terms.
She lost to Hillsboro Town councilman Delandrion Woods in the Democratic primary May 24.
Additionally, the Board approved a laundry list of items and contracts, including the demolition of A.W. Coliseum.
Smith was presented with the UCEA Annual Excellence in Education Leadership Award by the University of Alabama’s College of Education Dean Peter Hlebowitsh and other University faculty members. According to the UCEA (University Council for Educational Administration), the award honors practicing school administrators “who have made significant contributions to the improvement of administrator preparation.”
Smith was recognized with the national award after partnering with the University to energize their doctoral program. He taught courses, supported research, guest lectured, and more for the College of Education.
“You all have a very special person there as your superintendent,” said Hlebowitsh. “We are very grateful for him, for the contribution he’s made to us, and we are certain you show the same gratitude for the good work that he is doing there.”
Lawrence County schools were honored as Project ADAM Heart Safe Schools by Children’s of Alabama. Community Action Manager John Stone presented a banner to School Nurse Coordinator Sherry McWhorter. Stone praised the district’s nurses for their hard work to earn the Heart Safe distinction.
“What you’ve done is incredible,” said Stone. “You have certainly succeeded in ensuring that your students are the best taken care of that they can be.”
After the presentations, the Board heard and approved numerous items and contracts. Those included the demolition of A.W. Coliseum by Complete Demolition Services. The demolition is not to exceed $141,000.
