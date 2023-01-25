Plant Propagation Workshop registration open – session is February 23rd

Allyson Shabel, Urban REA – Home Grounds helps out a participant at a previous session.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m., Allyson Shabel, Urban Regional Agent – Home Grounds, will lead participants in a hands-on workshop to learn how to start seeds and cuttings for their summer vegetable garden. 

Each participant will leave with a tray of seeds and cuttings of 11 different varieties of tomatoes, peppers, and herbs for their vegetable garden (approximately 75 total plants). 

