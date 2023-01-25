Plant Propagation Workshop registration open – session is February 23rd

On Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m., Allyson Shabel, Urban Regional Agent – Home Grounds, will lead participants in a hands-on workshop to learn how to start seeds and cuttings for their summer vegetable garden.
Each participant will leave with a tray of seeds and cuttings of 11 different varieties of tomatoes, peppers, and herbs for their vegetable garden (approximately 75 total plants).
Plant varieties were chosen because of their high productivity and great taste. For example, a taste test several years ago found that Sweet 100 was a favored variety, therefore Shabel adds that variety to the mix of offered seed varieties.
Learn everything one needs to know to grow plants indoors and how to safely transplant them into the garden in the spring.
The class will be held at the Lawrence County Ag Center off of Hwy 157, the address is 13075 AL Hwy 157, the double-glass doors at the front of the building.
Class size is limited to 20 people. Registration is required. There is a $20 materials fee. Registration and payment is available online only. The link to register and pay is www.aces.edu/go/Feb23.
If you would like more information, Allyson Shabel is available at at 256-612-6766 or ams0137@aces.edu. Because the registration is online, signing up early is recommended to ensure one’s place among the 20 participants.
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome! Please let Allyson Shabel know at know if someone has accessibility needs that need to be met to attend the workshop.
