The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and the State of Alabama are proud to announce a partnership that will lead to more adoptions of youth waiting in foster care.

This unique public-private partnership will expand the Foundation’s signature program Wendy’s Wonderful Kids®, which supports the hiring of adoption professionals to serve children at risk of aging out of foster care without a family, including teenagers, children with special needs and siblings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.