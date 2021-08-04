The eighth annual Bank Independent School Share drive conducted from June 28 through July 16 contributed a total of over $17,143.45 in cash and an additional 10,345 school supply items to local partner organizations through the “$5 Helps Carry the Cost” campaign. Donations were accepted at all locations of Bank Independent, by PayPal and through three scheduled “Stuff the Bus” collection events.
“All School Share contributions go directly to children in need within your local community,” says Rick Wardlaw, C.E.O. at Bank Independent. “Thank you to the many customers who dropped off supplies and donations throughout this year’s drive. We couldn’t make the same financial impact without the help and support of our amazing community.”
Over the last eight years, the Bank Independent School Share drive has generated a financial impact of over $172,363.50 across the seven-county footprint. All school supplies and cash donations are distributed through local organizations in each market, including Committee on Church Cooperation in Decatur, Sidney’s Safe! Foundation, the Department of Human Resources in Franklin, Lawrence and Limestone counties, and Free 2 Teach in Madison.
“Our twenty-nine sales offices and end-of-drive collection events have always allowed for convenient donations,” says Chris King, Director of Marketing. “Two new options that have made donating even easier is our simple ‘$5 Helps Carry the Cost Campaign,’ which allows for donations through PayPal, and our Smart Swipe pledge match. Customers were able to donate online from the convenience of their device anytime throughout the drive. And Smart Swipe customers made a giving impact through their good-savings habits.”
Smart Swipe is a simple savings plan that rounds up change from Bank Independent Debit Card purchases to the next dollar and deposits the difference into another BI account of the customer’s choosing. Bank Independent pledged to match Smart Swipe savings during the drive up to $10,000. The Bank reached their pledge match goal and donated that amount to School Share partners.
School Share is part of Bank Independent’s Helping Hands program, which also includes employee volunteer efforts, donations, and sponsorships. Other Share drives include Toy Share to collect toys for children during the holiday season, Shelter Share to benefit animal shelters, and Food Share to collect non-perishable food items.
About Bank Independent
Since 1947, Bank Independent has taken pride in serving the customers who count on us to be there for them when they need us most. With 28 traditional Sales Offices across North Alabama, an on-campus Deshler Tiger Branch, and the Digital Sales Office, we’re committed to providing the best service, designing the most desired products and creating an overall excellent experience for each and every customer. As a local community bank, we believe in building relationships that run deep and last. All of our employees reside in our local communities and believe in giving back through volunteering. To become part of a bank that makes a positive difference in people’s lives, visit us at bibank.com.
