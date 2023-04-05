Moulton strolls through history

The annual Moulton Walking Tour was held Saturday. At 10:00 a.m., 29 people met at Moulton First United Methodist Church to see the church and other important structures along Market Street.
In addition to the church, the group saw the Anne Newport Royall historic marker, the Royer House, the Hood and Anna Mullican home, the Stacey and Lisa Givens home, and the McDonald Cemetery.
The Mullican and Givens homes invited the guests onto the grounds and inside their houses. The buildings were built in the 1930s, though their history stretches into the 1800s. Both buildings were recently added to the Alabama State Register.
Lawrence County archivist Wendy Hazle coordinated the tour. She was joined by Ann Britnell, Bonita Jones, Linda Smith, Tammy Roberts, and Cindy Roberts Praytor. The women told tour attendees the history of the respective sites. Mullican guided the tour of her property.
“We’re already thinking about next year,” said Hazle. “What tour we want to take next year, what things to show people. We’ve done the city square many, many times. Last year we did Byler Road and a lot of the historic stuff there.
“But we’re already thinking about our walking tour for next year and what interesting things we can show people.”
While the Preservation Society has focused on the Moulton Walking Tour, the Lawrence County Historical Commission may branch out tours into the county.
“We are thinking of county-wide tours,” Hazle explained. “Maybe north, south, east, and west.”
The commission is considering offering four summer tours, one of each county section.
“Then the next year do it again and see different things in that section because there’s so much to see here in Lawrence County,” said Hazle. “But that’s all still being thought about.”
The tour was hosted by the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society. Lawrence County Public Transportation provides rides for the guests.
