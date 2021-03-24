Mady Kelsoe hosts 2nd Fishing for FAM tournament

The Moulton girl who made an appearance on Ellen last February dancing with P. Diddy, is once again raising awareness for childhood cancer.
As Mady Kelsoe, 14, fights her fifth battle with neuroblastoma, she is hosting her Second Annual Fishing for FAM Bass Tournament.
Kelsoe is a member of FAM, or Fighting All Monsters, a non-profit that supports families with children facing challenges. She was one of several other FAM children featured on the Ellen Show on CBS on Feb. 20, 2020.
In support for the non-profit, the second Fishing for FAM Bass Tournament is happening on May 22 at Ingall’s Harbor in Decatur.
To become a sponsor in the event, or to donate, visit Madys 2nd Annual Bass Tournament Sponsors on Facebook.
Entry for the Bass Tournament is $110 per boat, $10 of which will go towards prize money for the Big Large Mouth winner and the Big Small Mouth winner.
In-person registration will begin at 4 a.m. and the tournament will begin at safe light the morning of the event. Weigh-in is scheduled for 3 p.m.
For more information, contact Ashley Kelsoe at 256-303-2257, or email ashley@joinourfam.org.
