Light at the end of the tunnel

The weather was absolutely picture perfect. Early spring is always beautiful, but last year Gatlinburg had been exceptionally glorious.
Doug and Shelia (Hill) Hemphill were there for a volleyball tournament. Their granddaughter Olivia Grace Peluso and her team had done very well. That night they all ate dinner together before departing for home early the next morning. It was her daughter, Christie’s birthday and the whole family celebrated at her favorite restaurant. The trip was just amazing and she recalls telling Doug, “Let’s squeeze every bit of joy out of this trip because we never know…”
She’d been thinking of the recent death of Doug’s sister, and another of his sister’s had just had a radical mastectomy. Doug’s mom was one of 12 children, and only four of them survived without having cancer. In his immediate family, three of the five children had experienced cancer, so he knew a lot about loss due to this dreaded disease. Shelia was concerned for his sister, and thankful that neither she nor her three daughters had any problems as far as their health was concerned, but it didn’t dampen the exhilaration that the trip had given her.
They’d even won enough on their scratch off lottery tickets to pay for Shelia’s splurge on a big cache of goodies from a chocolatier in downtown Gatlinburg. All was well in their world, for the moment.
It has been said that God laughs when man makes plans. The same could be said for women. Shelia had been for a routine mammogram before leaving on the trip. The following week was to be a busy one, but on March 10, she got a phone call requesting that she come in for an ultrasound due to something suspicious on the mammogram.
On March 16th, she got another phone call asking her to come in to see a surgeon about scheduling a biopsy on something that showed up on the ultrasound. Doug recalls thinking that if a doctor was personally calling it had to be serious.
Everything in her world seemed to just stop. She was normally on the go every waking hour, busy with her family, decorating her home on the Tennessee River, and being a wife and mother of three girls, grandmother to six beautiful kids, and in general, leading a ‘normal’ hectically busy life and loving every minute of it.
All of this just became suspended when she heard the word ‘cancer’. The recent loss of Doug’s sister and his other sister’s mastectomy loomed darkly in her mind as she tried to process the words the doctor was saying.
On March 22, a biopsy was performed at Decatur General. “I just knew what it was going to be,” she said stoically.
She and Doug were in the car on their way home from CostCo when the phone call from the doctor came through. “I have good news and bad news,” he said. “The bad news is that it is cancer, but the good news is that we caught it early.”
Crossing the river bridge in Decatur, she looked over at her big tough cop husband to find tears streaming down his cheeks. “I had the phone on speaker, so he heard it all at the same time I did,” she recalled. “I was shocked to see him cry, he’s not one to show emotions like that.”
Her first concern wasn’t for herself, it was for him. He had experienced so much devastating loss due to this disease that it seemed a foregone conclusion to him in that moment.
“Hearing the words cancer was overwhelming,” she said, “Everything changed from that moment on, and it seemed like it was moving at warp speed.”
Following a two-hour planning session with her medical team it was determined that her implants should be removed during surgery to extract the lump because of the danger of complications.
The type of cancer she had was called “invasive mammary ductal carcinoma in situ, “as if just ‘cancer’ wasn’t ominous sounding enough.
According to the Mayo Clinic, “Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) is the presence of abnormal cells inside a milk duct in the breast.
DCIS is considered the earliest form of breast cancer. DCIS is noninvasive, meaning it hasn’t spread out of the milk duct and has a low risk of becoming invasive.
DCIS is usually found during a mammogram done as part of breast cancer screening or to investigate a breast lump.
While DCIS isn’t an emergency, it does require an evaluation and a consideration of treatment options. Treatment may include breast-conserving surgery combined with radiation or surgery to remove all of the breast tissue. A clinical trial studying active monitoring as an alternative to surgery may be another option.”
During this phase of her illness, Doug took over and was in complete charge because she seemed to be in a kind of fog, although she did a lot of research on the subject and was very much in touch with her feelings and able to make a decision, still, it was wonderful to have him to lean on, to turn over to him some of the burden. “Of course, I turned to God in all phases of my life, and in this one, if I hadn’t had God’s presence in my life, I’m not sure how I would have made it through the surgery and what was to come,” she said honestly.
Shelia chose to have the surgery. Alone in the prep room before the operation, Shelia had a long talk with God. “Okay, God, it’s just you and me now,” she recalls saying. “I don’t know how people make it through something like that without the comfort of knowing God.”
They informed her that they were able to get all of her cancer, which was a big relief, but they would also be doing reconstruction immediately following the surgery. The doctor reassured Doug that they had gotten it all and that her prognosis looked really good.
Following the surgery, she was emotionally on a roller coaster, going from being happy and thankful that they’d gotten it all, and worrying about after care, “I was calm on the outside, but quaking on the inside,” she said.
For Doug, as caretaker, the day to day worries were masked by keeping busy with work as a security professional at NASA, and taking care of her, running errands and just doing all of the things that she couldn’t do for herself at the moment.
Before marrying Doug, Shelia had previously been a single mom of three active girls. Her employment experience was varied. She’d worked at Wolverine, in the Decatur / Huntsville Employment Office, and at TVA. She’d owned a country store, and done secretarial work for a temp service, then was co-owner of a printing company. Her favorite type of work was in Asset Management, or managing large apartment complexes. She was good with the record keeping, the business side of it and she is definitely a people person. She worked with several property owners over the years, and was happy doing this type of work.
She was also involved in charity work, which is how she and Doug met. After a long courtship, they were married in December, 2011.
This was a lot to take on when you throw three daughters into the mix, but Shelia thrived on the constant movement from one project to another, always believing that God is in charge and that she could handle anything the world threw at her with His help. But she was about to find out that sometimes we run into situations that require others to influence our decisions. She was advised that she needed radiation to complete her treatment. That’s something that she definitely didn’t want to hear. The oncologist prescribed a course of 16 treatments over the course of a couple of months. Her research turned up the fact that some doctors have concluded that five treatments was sufficient for most radiation treatments. She questioned the longer course of visits, but was assured that her team felt that she needed more than five.
She struggled night and day with the decision. She didn’t really think that she needed any radiation, but she also was sure that she never wanted to hear the words, “It’s cancer,” again, either. In the end, after a lot of research, soul searching and deliberations, she began treatments on July 27, 2022. At the time, she recalls thinking that it wasn’t as bad as she’d thought it would be, in fact, it was relatively pain free.
After completing 16 radiation treatments, Shelia went home feeling better about her prognosis, but it wasn’t long before she began to notice that she couldn’t do things that she should have been able to do, meet post-surgical milestones, like raising her arms over her head, moving around the way she should have been, having pain long after the discomfort from surgery should have gone away, and it bothered her even more when a rash appeared. It is not uncommon to experience the shingles after surgery, and because this rash seemed to be following a nerve path, plus it hurt like hades and was breaking out in whelps, red as a fire engine and it had started to itch, as well.
She called and explained to her doctor, but got little reaction other than a compound mixed especially for shingles that didn’t help. Finally, sore, raw and in terrible pain, she went to the ER in Madison where she spent about 16 hours and was sent home, but would return in two days to be admitted with a worsening rash and in horrific pain. She was immediately put on a morphine drip, which gave her a little relief for the first time in two weeks. “The radiation staff there felt that I should see family doctor for the worsening pain, but the blisters seemed to be getting infected. Even today, she continues to break out in blister-like clusters although they are smaller and less painful than the first episodes. They called it infection cellulites, probably caused by the radiation and it might possibly have been shingles, as well. Whatever it was, it has finally gotten better, but she was one sick lady there for weeks and it just didn’t seem as if anyone in the medical community was really listening.
Shingles can be brought on by stress, and if there was ever a stressed out woman, it was Shelia Hemphill. During the year of her cancer journey, she was plagued with family problems; the worst by far was the loss of her daughter, Amanda Hall. She is still dealing with the legal aspects of the case, which has not yet gone to court. She also went through some stressful times with another family member for a while, most of that has been resolved. And then there was the remodeling of their condo. Just as her medical issues hit a crescendo of pain and her fatigue was at an all time high, the rash broke out to the point that she couldn’t even stand for a soft blouse to touch her skin. By this time the lesions were pus-filled, red and as raw as ground beef. It was scary even to see it in pictures, much less to live with it.
Looking back over her life, en retrospect, she remembers telling a friend at one point that she wanted to explore everything that interested her, “I knew by that time that what I didn’t want to do was work in a plant on an assembly line – I’d done that.”
She went on to say that when she got old she didn’t want to look back and regret not doing things that were important both professionally and personally, and just for enjoyment, too.
Having cancer makes people look inward to a certain extent. They also look ahead with a new eye, one that can more clearly discern the difference between what is really important, and what it is inconsequential. Perhaps that is one way in which having cancer or a bad bout with COVID, or a life-threatening disease is in a way a sort of gift that gives people a renewed sense of purpose, a laser focus on the things they have put off that are suddenly urgent, from cleaning out a closet to writing a book, going on a trip to a place you’ve always meant to visit, or just saying the words to someone in your life that you’ve put off for too long.
“Life isn’t always perfect,” she said pensively. “It hurts sometimes, it hurts so bad you think you’ll never survive, and if you don’t have God holding you up, then what do you have? Nothing.”
Normally Shelia had always bounced back from anything life had thrown her way, divorce, loss of friends, of jobs, of normal life, including illness and other surgeries, but this time she wasn’t doing as well as expected and when she got the rash that became so infected it really knocked her to her knees as far as having stamina and energy to help her cope with her body’s low immune system and the trauma she had been through both emotionally and physically for the past year. It was only recently that she began to cope with her life as it is, not as it was. Stress played a big part in her inability to heal properly, but since the rash and its accompanying infection has healed thanks to I.V. antibiotics and spending four days in the hospital, she has a renewed sense of purpose and is resolved to tackling the issues she is faced with; her continuing recovery, putting her home back together after the remodel, the upcoming trial, and other issues that must be dealt with in everyone’s life. “I’d always been the one running around taking care of everyone else, and it was hard for me to be so sick, but it also allowed me to be blessed by so many other people who have been so kind and so good to bring meals and to help me when I couldn’t help myself,” she said.
Now, with help from her dermatologist, the radiation burns/rash/infection have finally all but cleared up. The cream, Desonide, .05 % solution, was what finally got rid of the last of it.
Months after the surgery and the treatments were over she poured her heart out to her mom. “I’d just lost my baby girl, and found myself standing at my kitchen counter and I clearly heard God telling me to be quiet, that I was talking too much, raging against what had happened to Amanda, to me, to my family, but then God said, “Shelia, how can you hear me if you won’t be quiet? It was then that I realized that He was carrying me I’d only thought that I’d seen the worst and thought that I was alone, but He was there all along or I wouldn’t have been here to tell this story. And of course, it’s not finished yet…”
At the age of 64, Shelia has had a brush with a killer that takes many lives, and she has come through it with scars to prove it. But she has also grown to appreciate the things that got her through this illness, things like her faith, her ability to write, the friends and family that she has always loved and the new friends that have come into her life, some as a direct result of her experiences with cancer. “My prayer now is for the Lord to let me be fruitful, to let me accomplish things that are meaningful, that are lasting and that help others,” she said intensely.
And her story continues….
