LC deputies complete tactical training

Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies were recognized for completing a Tactical Intervention training course last week. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office congratulated its eight participating deputies in a social media post on Friday. “The Sheriff’s Office continues to develop capabilities through training, equipment, and technology,” the Sheriff’s Office posted. “We are proud of the eight deputies who successfully completed the Tactical Intervention Course this week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.