Five Points damaged as storms continue

The high winds will return with another line of storms this weekend.

The popular Five Points gas station was damaged Thursday, July 6, as high winds ripped up its tin roofing and strewed it around the store. 

Station owner Moe Ali said the storm hit the building between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m.

