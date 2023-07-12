Five Points damaged as storms continue

The popular Five Points gas station was damaged Thursday, July 6, as high winds ripped up its tin roofing and strewed it around the store.
Station owner Moe Ali said the storm hit the building between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m.
“It was bad,” Ali said. “A customer told me her trailer lost its roof.
“We had good weather in the morning. … But it got bad after 3:00 p.m.”
One of Ali’s employees worked Friday to get the damaged tin back on the roof. Ali hoped it would prevent water seepage until the insurance company could install a new roof.
“If there’s no holes in it, we put it back the same way,” Ali explained. “When the insurance gives us the money, we’ll take them off and put on a new roof.
“If we’re going to have rain, I don’t want to lose the stuff inside too.”
Ali expected to wait two or three weeks for insurance before he could replace the roof.
Despite the damage, the store was open. And Ali wasn’t too worried.
“This happens all the time in Alabama,” he said.
To no one’s surprise, north Alabama’s weather has been wild the past few weeks. Thunderstorms have been daily occurrences, interrupted by a few hours of sunshine until the next storm rolls in from the west.
Though there haven’t been tornadoes (knock on wood), high winds and lightning have been frequent. Two weeks ago, golf ball-sized hail rained down in Moulton, peppering businesses and homes.
“It’s very typical this time of year, that the upper-level pattern governs the general weather pattern that we expect here in the Tennessee Valley,” explained Chelly Amin, a meteorologist with the Huntsville Weather Service. “There’s usually a large area of high pressure over the southern plains of Texas, and that spins clockwise.
“If you imagine an upper-level pinwheel: So you have something spinning clockwise to the left and then an area of low pressure spinning counter-clockwise to the north and east.”
The spinning air funnels small storm systems in the upper-level of the atmosphere from the northwest to the southeast. The occurrence is known as northwest flow.
Once they reach the Tennessee Valley, the heat and humidity react to the incoming systems.
“Highs in the 90s, very, very moist, unstable air – you get the little disturbance moving through, and that is generally enough to kick off some showers and thunderstorms,” Amin explained. “Some days, when you have all the pieces of the puzzle together, you can get severe weather… June was ridiculous and very busy with strong and severe storms.”
Storms and North Alabama are well acquainted. Amin said their back-to-back nature in late June was more unusual but resulted from the severe weather that has hammered Texas for several weeks.
“It’s fairly common in June for us to get a lot of these MCSs (mesoscale convective systems),” Amin said. “All it is a large area of thunderstorms moving in unison across an area.”
Damaging winds are common from such storms, but they rarely produce tornadoes. They’re the source of most summer rain the region receives.
Though the thunderstorms took a short break this week, Amin said they’ll return starting today, through Monday, and recurrently until the fall.
After the storms, the heat will shoot up. Feel-like temperatures will be in the low 100s and trend upward over the next seven to 10 days.
“Just prepare; have a plan,” Amin said. “If you can get stuff knocked out before lunch, it’s going to be a lot better than trying to do it in the heat of the day in the afternoon.”
