Beginning in February, Alabama residents who hold Disability Access Parking Credentials, which allow motorists to park in handicap spaces, may self-certify their qualifications.
Alabama residents can expect the new applications for Disability Access Parking Credentials to be included in the 2022 motor vehicle renewal notice packages beginning in February, according to Lawrence County Revenue Commissioner Brad Henderson.
He said the new form is also available online https://revenue.alabama.gov/...MVR-32-6-230-9-21.qxp. pdf.
“Motorists for the month of January may recertify by printing the form from the website and either mailing it in with your payment or presenting it to our office,” Henderson said.
The Revenue Office is located on the first floor of the Lawrence County Judicial and Administrative Center on Market Street in downtown Moulton. For further information, contact 256-974-2473.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.