Two theft suspects were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at an area hospital following a police chase in Moulton on Monday, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
According to the report, officers responded to a call at Walmart on Alabama 157 where a white male suspect and a white female suspect were seen running from Walmart Asset Protection Associates. The two suspects got into a 2005 Pontiac Vibe, refused to stop for police and fled the area.
“The suspects traveled east on Alabama Highway 24 and then attempted to turn north onto County Road 217,” the report states. “While doing so, the suspect vehicle almost struck a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department vehicle. The suspects lost control of their vehicle and left the roadway, wrecking the car.”
Both suspects, who have not been identified at this time, were taken to Lawrence Medical Center for minor injuries sustained in the crash.
Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday, but the case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.