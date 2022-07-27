An educational event to raise awareness of the value of bats and their role in the environment is open to the public at the Bankhead National Forest Bat Blitz on Aug. 1.
Representatives from the Southeastern Bat Diversity Network, Alabama Bat Working Group, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will be offering information at the event.
