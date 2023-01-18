Tornado rips through Lawrence County

A strong EF-1 tornado ripped through Lawrence County on Thursday, Jan. 12 morning around 8:09 a.m. The twister caused extreme damage along its bouncing path through the county and beyond. According to the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency, the tornado produced 104 mph winds. It traveled over 30 miles with a maximum width of 325 yards.
“The weather service went ahead… [and] issued a statement that it was a stronger EF-1,” said EMA Director Chris Waldrep. “It basically had a long track where it skipped across the county from west to east in a northeastern direction. It would just kind of sit down in different places.
“It was definitely not a long track tornado that we see in the springtime. [Those] get on the ground and just stay on the ground for a long period of time.”
A few minutes prior to 8:00 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area. Residents were urged to find shelter. Tornado sirens rang across the county.
At approximately 8:09 a.m., the storm hit. Piercing rain caused temporary flooding and wind gusts of over 60 miles per hour hit across the county. The tornado dropped on County Road 177. It caused tremendous damage: massive trees uprooted and flung across fields, a building caved in, and five greenhouses demolished. The barbed wire fences along the road were strewn with tin siding ripped from barns, and debris rested in tree tops.
The twister picked up and jumped to the new travel ball fields by H.A. Alexander Park. A chain link fence surrounding a ballfield was torn down; a set of 30-foot bleachers sat in the middle of the infield, upside down. The metal bleachers flew 50 yards.
At Lawrence Medical Center, part of the roof was ripped off and tossed to the ground. The same occurred at the Relax Inn and other buildings and residences along the storm’s track. It dropped again in East Lawrence, snapping grown trees like toothpicks along County Roads 170, 214, 352, and 460.
The storm resulted in several power outages. Some were temporary, but others resulted from downed power lines and twisted power poles. Joe Wheeler EMC worked through the weekend to restore power to some residents in the county.
“As compared to the rest of the state down south, our damage wasn’t near as devastating as those tornadoes there,” said Waldrep. “But we did have homes that were severely damaged in the county. We had structures like Relax Inn, who lost their roof; the hospital, which had their roof peeled back on it; many downed trees; downed power lines; snapped telephone poles. That all had to be cleaned up and had to be taken care of.”
While the county experienced severe damage, Waldrep believes most residents can quickly bounce back.
“We’ve been through this so many times,” said Waldrep. “This county is so resilient. The people in this county know – they spring into action as soon as something happens. You have neighbors helping neighbors. You have people who volunteer their time and their skills to help the people that are in need. So I don’t foresee it being a real long process as far as recovery; especially not as long as you’re going to see down south.”
But for some, recovery will be difficult. Dana Peeden’s mom, Elaine LouAllen, owned a home on County Road 177; it was one of the first places the twister dropped. The shop behind the house was destroyed. The tin walls and roof were tossed along the roadway and into the treetops.
“It was horrible because my dad – that was his pride and joy,” said Peeden. “I’m glad that he wasn’t here to see that.”
Peeden and family spent the weekend working to remove her father’s antiques from the rubble.
“We made a dent, but we still have a long way to go,” Peeden said.
A short way from Elaine LouAllen’s home, the tornado hit LouAllen Farms, owned by Peeden’s uncle, Larry LouAllen. Five greenhouses were demolished – the remaining two damaged – row covers were swept away, and the tractor barn and house suffered damage.
“It makes you want to sit down and cry,” said LouAllen.
All told, the destruction amounted to approximately $260,000 in property loss.
“If we don’t have any [insurance] coverage – on the green houses especially – we probably will not build back,” said LouAllen.
LouAllen and others were working inside the greenhouses when they received the tornado alert on their phones.
“The girls went in the basement, and I was outside,” said LouAllen. “The temperature dropped; it seemed like 10 or 15 degrees in one second.”
The wind picked up, and LouAllen made it to the basement right before the storm hit.
In the wake of destruction, the community stopped to pick up the pieces. The tornado passed, and neighbors arrived at debris-strewn properties with chainsaws and trucks. Peeden said people she didn’t know showed up to help her family dig through the shop.
“It’s like a big community,” said Peeden. “Everybody loves everybody.”
On Sunday, a neighbor visited each house in the area to provide the volunteers with food.
“This made my day [Sunday] because we were hungry,” said Peeden. “And this couple that was down [her mom’s] road had grilled out hamburgers and hotdogs and had them in coolers. And they were going around to everyone’s house and asking if they were hungry. And they fed us.”
LouAllen said that over 50 people worked to begin cleaning up the farm.
“Thursday afternoon folks came; Friday and Saturday we had probably 25 people each day helping,” said LouAllen. “It’s been a lot of volunteer help. We really appreciate that.”
With the destruction and tragedy in Autauga County, Peeden expressed relief that Lawrence escaped further harm.
“We’re very grateful that no one was killed,” said Peeden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.