Tornado rips through Lawrence County

Courtesy of Law Co. EMA

A strong EF-1 tornado ripped through Lawrence County on Thursday, Jan. 12 morning around 8:09 a.m. The twister caused extreme damage along its bouncing path through the county and beyond. According to the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency, the tornado produced 104 mph winds. It traveled over 30 miles with a maximum width of 325 yards. 

“The weather service went ahead… [and] issued a statement that it was a stronger EF-1,” said EMA Director Chris Waldrep. “It basically had a long track where it skipped across the county from west to east in a northeastern direction. It would just kind of sit down in different places. 

