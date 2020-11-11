Veterans Day Celabration a great time was had by all

Several veterans attended this year’s Veterans Day event for the first time, including Lawrence County’s veterans service officer, Nathan Tidwell. Nathan serves three counties. At the end of the flag ceremony, Tidwell stated, “This is the most moving and patriotic event and group that I have seen. This really touched me. So many individuals walked over with tears in their eyes and said, ‘Thank you for your service.’ This was really special.”
Tidwell and his wife said, “This was so meaningful. We really can feel that veterans matter today.”
Post 25 Commander Phil Terry said, “The entire reason for American Legion Post 25 to exist is to have a non-threatening, accepting place for veterans to gather. A place where you don’t even have to speak, you have an unspoken kinship with the one next to you. You know they understand how you feel.”
