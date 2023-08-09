Man in custody after stealing car from Woodard’s Automotive in Moulton

Taylor

A man is now in custody after stealing a car from Woodard’s Automotive in Moulton.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, the incident reportedly happened on Aug. 1. when 34-year-old, Brett Michael Taylor of Cullman reportedly stole a car from Woodard’s Automotive on Highway 36 and was later found in a Birmingham suburb of Gardendale.

