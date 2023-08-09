Man in custody after stealing car from Woodard’s Automotive in Moulton

A man is now in custody after stealing a car from Woodard’s Automotive in Moulton.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, the incident reportedly happened on Aug. 1. when 34-year-old, Brett Michael Taylor of Cullman reportedly stole a car from Woodard’s Automotive on Highway 36 and was later found in a Birmingham suburb of Gardendale.
Lawrence County Criminal Investigation Division with the assistance of the Gardendale Police Department in Jefferson County located the stolen vehicle. After a brief vehicle pursuit, the car was recovered, and Taylor was then taken into custody in Jefferson County, police say.
Taylor has been extradited to Lawrence County where he was charged with Theft of Property and was booked in the Lawrence County Jail, police say. His bond was set at $25,000 .
This investigation remains ongoing and police say there could be other pending charges and arrests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.