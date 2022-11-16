Pickleballers rally Rotary Club

Pickleball is exploding throughout the nation, and it’s finally in Lawrence County.
Local picklers Vicki Morese, Lynn Littrell, and Kay Seale visited the Rotary Club last week; they discussed the history of the growing sport, its benefits, and how to get out and play.
The game is a combination of badminton, ping pong, and tennis. It’s played on an area the size of a tennis court. Most amateur games play doubles, so volleys (called a rally in pickleball) require little side to side movement.
A pickleball is simply a hard plastic Wiffle ball with round holes. Morese, Littrell, and Seale passed around purple, orange, and lime green examples to club members. Unlike a tennis ball, a pickleball doesn’t bounce well or travel very far.
The lack of movement and bounce contain the game so it can be enjoyed by everyone. Notably, the sport is most popular with older men and women who are unable to participate in other athletics.
Morese, Littrell, and Seale are hoping the game grows in Lawrence County. To that end they are holding free beginner pickleball classes on Thursday mornings, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., at the Lawrence County Recreation Center. Equipment is provided and all are welcome to join.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.