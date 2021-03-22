One of Lawrence County’s largest events is returning to Moulton this spring after being canceled in 2020. The Strawberry Festival is making a comeback with a few changes, according to event organizers.
Usually held on the Moulton Square, due to continuing COVID-19 health restrictions, the 6th annual Strawberry & Antiques Festival will be held on the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds on April 30 and May 1.
Strawberry Festival Director Stanley Johnson said the event is expanding to encourage more participation from antique vendors this year. All vendors interested in participating have until about April 24 to register, he said.
Outdoor booth prices for business or craft vendors begin at $100 and are $50 for each additional booth. Food vendor booths begin at $250 and are $100 for each additional space. Johnson said indoor booths may also be available. Interested vendors may contact him for more information. Lawrence County schools that participate in the festival may register for a booth for free.
Vendor applications and visitor brochures will be available on the Strawberry Festival website or can be picked up at Inspired & Filled Bakery Boutique, located at 14450 on Court Street in Moulton.
The Strawberry Festival, which was organized to promote local businesses and downtown Moulton, draws thousands of visitors each year from across North Alabama. The festival features family events throughout the weekend, including live musical entertainment, a 5K Fun Run, a mud volleyball tournament, a Miss Strawberry Beauty Pageant, a Classic Car and Motorcycle Show, and much more.
“Proceeds from many of these events benefit other causes and organizations from throughout the county,” Johnson said. “Proceeds from the 5K will go to a cystic fibrosis organization. This year’s festival will include the annual Lawrence County Veterans Celebration, and 100% of proceeds from that event will benefit local veterans.”
Johnson said this year’s festival will also include new activities like a cornhole tournament, a horseshoe competition, and a children’s bike trail ride hosted by Trail Life. The event will feature several free children’s activities like bounce houses and bungee jump, as usual, he added.
“We’re still lining up entertainment. Anyone interested in performing or participating can contact me directly,” Johnson said.
He said local performers already registered include Josie Ray Jones & the Stampede, the Ray Sparks Band, Limited Edition, Joyful Noise, The Rickets Family, Lawrence County’s LEAP students, Ivy Grace Johnson, Maggie Shelton, the Matt Praytor Band, Marcus Lipscomb, Martavian Taylor, the Marshall Lewey Band, Koyote Creek, and many more.
“We’d really like to encourage more church groups to get involved, and we can always use volunteers,” Johnson added. He said sponsorships for the festival are still available.
Admission to the event this year will be $1 per person each night until 5 p.m., then tickets will increase to $2 per person. All admission proceeds will benefit the Moulton Lions Club organization and their community efforts, Johnson said.
For more information about the festival, visit www.strawberryfestivalmoulton.com or visit the Strawberry Festival Moulton Facebook page. Those interested in participating or volunteering may contact Stanley Johnson at 256-566-4410.
