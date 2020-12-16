Lawrence County’s Henry First In Statewide Farming Feeds Alabama Photo Contest

Per the judges, “There’s nothing easy about photographing livestock. This strong entry demonstrates how good photographers can break rules to achieve a creative effect. Backlighting and a shallow depth of field bring the cattle to the forefront. The viewer’s attention is drawn to the curious (sly, in terms of the cow on the left) expressions of the subjects, which are framed beautifully by clouds, shadows and a tree line.”
The Farming Feeds Alabama Photo Contest netted nearly 400 entries by over 250 entrants. It captured the diverse story of agriculture and submissions ranged from backyard birds to gardens’ bounty and from cattle and to row crops.
Farming Feeds Alabama Photo Contest Winners announced:
Written by Marlee Moore
The Alabama Farmers Federation sponsored the contest to encourage members to appreciate their surroundings, particularly in a difficult year, said Marlee Moore.
“I hoped this contest would inspire Alabamians to have a moment of thanks for those who work daily to provide the safest food, fiber and fuel in the world,” said Moore, the Federation’s multimedia content director who organized the contest. “There’s a reason we call our state ‘Alabama the Beautiful.’ Through this contest, people captured her beauty and the fierce spirit of farmers and property owners who care for the land. We appreciate everyone who submitted photos; the entries amazed our judges, and the People’s Choice Award contest on Facebook blew away all our expectations. People were invested in cheering on their favorite photo and photographer while also soaking up the other beautiful photos submitted.”
First-place winners received $150; second received $100; and third $50. In addition to judging by a panel of professionals, a People’s Choice Award contest was held on Facebook.
