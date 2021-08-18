Restoration of Lawrence County’s historic courthouse officially began this week as contractors began demolition work of the interior of the building on Wednesday, according to the Lawrence County Commission.
In a regular meeting Friday, commissioners approved the $294,814 contract with Gulf Services Inc. for the project, which includes mold remediation inside the building.
“We’ll be starting with a clean slate,” District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said last month, explaining that black mold and asbestos issues require a gutting of the building that was constructed in 1936. He said the mold was caused by leaking drainage pipes that were encased inside the walls.
Burch said contractors entered the property to begin work on Wednesday this week.
“This is the first big step in renovating the old courthouse,” Commission Chair Norman Pool said after Gulf Services was awarded the bid. “Hopefully, it will be reopened in the next couple of years, or at least by early 2024.”
With construction costs up due to inflation during the COVID-19 pandemic, Burch said it is hard to say when interior renovations will begin.
He said Gulf Services has a Nov. 15 deadline, and the demolition and mold removal process should be completed by then. Burch added that the project will not interfere with Lawrence County’s annual Christmas on the Square event.
Also in Friday’s meeting, commissioners approved a contract to move forward with a hangar expansion at Courtland Airport.
Burch said the commission will soon open bids for a project that could see the completion of 10 additional hangars at the airport. He said a $25 rental fee increase will also go into effect on Oct. 1, which raises the hangar rental fee from $150 a month to $175.
Burch said the increase is the first rental adjustment that airport has seen in years.
In other business, commissioners approved a Rebuild Alabama transportation plan for fiscal 2022 and approved a plan for refinancing general obligation warrants with Raymond James financial consultants, pending state audits of the fiscal 2019 budget.
The Lawrence County Commission will hold a work session on Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. to discuss the fiscal 2021 budget.
