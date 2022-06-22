A Moulton Council leader hopes to see Juneteenth observed by city employees beginning next year after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation declaring the annual commemoration an official state holiday on Sunday.
The holiday commemorating the end of human slavery in the United States became a federal holiday last year after President Joe Biden signed it into proclamation on June 17. Juneteenth is traditionally observed on June 19 to mark the date in 1865 when U.S. troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure all enslaved people were set free. The event came more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln.
State offices, banks, and some municipal offices across the state, were closed to the public on Monday since Juneteenth fell on Sunday. In a regular council meeting on Monday, District 4 Council woman Cassandra Lee made a motion to add the event as a paid holiday for city employees beginning in 2023.
Council members voted 5-0 to add the item to the next meeting agenda. The only item listed on Monday’s agenda was an approval for the recording of meeting minutes for the June 6 Council Meeting.
The Council is expected to approve the holiday’s observance at its next regular meeting, which is scheduled for July 11 to allow for the observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 4.
Following the regular meeting, the Council also held a work session to explore funding options for upgrades to the city’s water treatment plant. The council is expected to vote on an agreement with West Lawrence Water Authority at the July 11 meeting, a motion that will begin first steps towards a design phase of a new plant.
Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax said the city is heavily considering the construction and installation of reverse osmosis filtration system at the water plant, which was built in 1969 and has seen few upgrades since its construction. He said the city is still waiting to hear whether a grant application submitted in February for water department projects is approved.
