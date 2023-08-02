County receives $1.65 million for First Solar road construction

The access points will be located on County Road 222 and Cooperage Way.

Lawrence County has received a $1.65 million industrial access road grant to help develop two access points for the new First Solar manufacturing facility. The grant, applied for by the county commission, will fund construction on roadways along County Road 222 and Cooperage Way. It was approved Monday, July 24.

But only after a trip to Montgomery. 

