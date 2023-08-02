County receives $1.65 million for First Solar road construction

Lawrence County has received a $1.65 million industrial access road grant to help develop two access points for the new First Solar manufacturing facility. The grant, applied for by the county commission, will fund construction on roadways along County Road 222 and Cooperage Way. It was approved Monday, July 24.
But only after a trip to Montgomery.
Tabitha Pace, president and CEO of the county’s Industrial Development Board, traveled south, accompanied by county engineer Winston Sitton and civil engineer Blake McAnally. They met with ALDOT director John Cooper and a committee of officials in the state’s capital to discuss why the county’s grant application required two access points.
In its grant application, ALDOT mentions it will provide “adequate access.” But historically, ALDOT has only approved enough IAR grant money for the construction of one access point into a facility. First Solar’s new building required two. As an incentive, the county promised to pay for the road construction of both entrances.
Conversations with the Alabama Department of Commerce led the county to believe receiving a grant to cover the access points wouldn’t be an issue. But when the commission applied for the grant, ALDOT took issue with the request for two access points. County officials were uncertain whether or not they would receive the money needed for both access points.
Rep. Ernie Yarbrough contacted his liaison in the governor’s office to alert them of the situation. After a long email chain, the office spoke to the ALDOT board about the application.
The IAR grant committee typically only meets three times a year; however, they held a special meeting to discuss the county’s application.
“I prayed a whole lot,” Pace said.
McAnally gave a presentation to the committee, demonstrating the building’s layout and why it required two access points.
Cooper and the committee questioned seemingly every aspect of the project, including how much the county had supported the facility’s construction with its own resources.
“I think he just wanted to cover the bases,” Pace said. “Because that’s not their normal policy.”
Finally, after an hour of questioning, Cooper said he supported approving the county’s application. The committee agreed unanimously.
“I said, ‘Can I hug all y’all?’” Pace recalled. “We are so thankful that they approved it.”
The trio made it back to Moulton in time for Congressman Robert Aderholt to announce the grant at Commissioner Kyle Pankey’s town hall.
“It obviously takes away a huge financial strain and burden on the county’s resources,” Yarbrough said. “We were going to have to find a way to make it work.”
“For that committee,” Pace said, “they just needed to know why we were asking for this and how it was going to benefit [the project].
“Not only was it a blessing to know that they’re going to cover that, but it also was really exciting,” Yarbrough explained. “Because it means that we can take the other resources that we have and use them in other areas across the county to serve our people.”
The project will widen County Road 222 and Cooperage Way and add turning lanes to accommodate the facility’s traffic.
The access points are expected to be completed summer of 2024.
