The Lawrence Medical Center will host its annual Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. in the courtyard in front of the hospital.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the statewide mask mandate and social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced, according to event organizers.
The lighting of the tree is a special way to honor and remember a loved one during Christmas, especially a loved one who is suffering from cancer or sickness or a loved one who has passed on, organizers said. Candles are sold for the Lights of Love Ceremony each year. Proceeds of the fundraiser help fund the hospital’s Operation Santa project that provides Christmas gifts to children in the community.
The Lights of Love event also usually features a reception for guests following the lighting ceremony, however due to COVID-19, organizers said the reception will not take place this year.
For more information, call Lawrence Medical Center at 256-974-2200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.