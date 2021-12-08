In a regular meeting Monday, Moulton City Council members approved 5-0 a plan to provide municipal workers with a one-time premium payment under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan enacted on March 11.
The resolution will see a single $2,000 premium paid to each of the city’s full-time employees who are actively working as of Dec. 6, Mayor Roger Weatherwax said. The council’s decision will also see part-time city employees paid a one-time $1,000 premium.
City Accountant Emily Farris said the city received its first installments of COVID-relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act in August or September.
Weatherwax said he was waiting on clear instructions from state and federal authorities regarding the spending of COVID-relief funds before presenting the proposal to council members.
Also in Monday night’s meeting, District 4 Council member Cassandra Lee introduced an amendment to Ordinance 2016-005 regarding changes to meeting agendas.
According to the amended ordinance, changes to agendas prepared prior to a regular council meeting must be completed by the Friday before a scheduled Monday meeting.
Lee said she felt amendments to the ordinance will allow council members more time to consider items the council is expected to vote on before an upcoming meeting.
In other business, council members also approved the purchase of a new vehicle for the Moulton Police Department.
Police Chief Craig Knight said the new Dodge Charger, priced at $24,343, will replace a patrol car that was damaged in pursuit of a suspect earlier this year.
“We’re trying to salvage what equipment we can from the wrecked vehicle, and hopefully that will save us about a $1,000,” Knight said. Farris said the vehicle purchase was one of two already approved in the fiscal 2021 budget.
