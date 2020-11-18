A fall fundraiser to benefit the Courtland Fire Department is happening Saturday at Valley Landing Golf Course.
The Smokin’ on the Range event will feature a Ribs, Wings and BBQ cook-off as well as a cornhole tournament.
The Smokin’ on the Range Cornhole Tournament will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Organizers said 10 teams are required to register for the tournament to take place. The cost is $20 per team. The winner of the cornhole competition will receive a $100 first-place prize. To register, email courtlandfire@yahoo.com.
The event’s Ribs and Wings BBQ Cook-off includes a $75 entry fee to register.
Wings should be turned in by 1 p.m. the day of the event, and Ribs should be submitted for judging by 3 p.m. Kansas City Barbecue Society rules will be followed loosely, according to organizers.
Awards for the cook-off will be announced at 5 p.m. Awards for Ribs and Wings cook-off winners, dependent on team entries, will include a $300 first-place prize, $150 second-place prize and $75 third-place prize. One pit master will also receive an overall grand prize in the competition.
For registration and payment information, visit the Smokin’ on the Range Facebook event page.
General admission to the Smokin’ on the Range event is free, organizers said.
The inaugural fundraiser will feature live music entertainment and food vendors, including Big Gutt Bar-B-Que and Chad BBQ. Social distancing is encouraged.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Courtland Fire Department. For more information or to become an event sponsor, contact 256-227-3851 or 256-522-8224. Interested participants or sponsors may also email courtlandfire@yahoo.com.
