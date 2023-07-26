The 10th annual Bank Independent School Share drive conducted from June 26 through July 14 contributed a total of $3,769.84 in cash and an additional 22,996 school supply items to local partner organizations through the “$5 Helps Carry the Cost” campaign.  Donations were accepted at all locations of Bank Independent, by PayPal and through four scheduled “Stuff the Bus” collection events. 

“We are grateful to all those who donated supplies and funds during this year’s drive,” said Rick Wardlaw, CEO of Bank Independent. “Without the support of our incredible communities, we would not be able to make the same positive impact on the lives of teachers and students in North Alabama.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.