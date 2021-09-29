Jesse Owens Museum receives $15,000 humanities grant

The Jesse Owens Museum has been awarded $15,000 from the Alabama Humanities Alliance, providing relief to the north Alabama attraction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are very lucky to get this recovery grant,” said Museum Director Nancy Pinion. “The pandemic has really impacted our budget and ability to remain open. What we’re seeing right now, every attraction in Alabama is experiencing also.”
The Alabama Humanities Alliance awarded $800,000 in one-time funding to 83 humanities-based nonprofits across the state, according to a report from AHA released earlier this month.
The Jesse Owens Park & Museum was one of 125 applicants—which included applications from museums, libraries and archives, historic sites, literacy groups, and civic engagement organizations—for the grants, according to the release.
“It’s clear from the huge interest we saw in these grants that many of Alabama’s cultural organizations remain on tenuous financial ground due to the effects of the pandemic,” AHA Grant Director Graydon Rust said. “Over the past year and a half, they’ve lost a lot of their usual streams of revenue and have had more limited engagement with the communities they typically serve.”
Pinion estimated that attendance at the Jesse Owens Museum fell 95% over the past year, even during an Olympic year when the museum typically sees attendance quadruple as spectators from across the world venture to Danville to pay homage to 1936 Olympic gold medalist Jesse Owens.
Though foot traffic from individual visitors to the museum has seen a slight uptick in recent months, Pinion said group tours and school field trips still aren’t happening as the coronavirus continues to spread and mutate.
“January through May 2021, revenue was not existent,” she said. “Traffic picked up in June, but there were still no group tours. People are coming individually, but groups are what keep us operating. We just don’t know what to expect, but we hope things will be better by the spring.”
AHA offered the recovery grant thanks to funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities and through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
“Robust cultural organizations make Alabama a richer, smarter and more vibrant place to live and learn. These grants will sustain the humanities in our communities and contribute to the state’s economic recovery in the months ahead,” AHA Executive Director Chuck Holmes said.
Pinion said the AHA recovery grant will assist the museum with operational expenses and allow the facility to remain open at least another two months. Without federal funding, she said the museum would have faced permanent closure this year.
“We’re working every day writing grants and just taking things a day at a time,” she added. “Every time we get $15,000, that’s another month we can remain open.”
She said the Jesse Owens family has helped fundraise for the park and museum, resulting in another $10,000 to $15,000 for the attraction. Alabama Senator Garlan Gudger and Rep. Proncey Robertson are also assets to the museum as they work to secure funding from the state, she added.
With the pandemic still impacting school field trips for the 2021-2022 school year, Pinion said it could take many more months to fully recover.
Despite the pandemic, she said the museum has been able to employ an educator part-time to assist with marketing and outreach projects the museum hopes to gain traction from in coming months.
Pinion said she also hopes an initiative to see COVID immunizations approved by the Food and Drug Administration for younger children will help ease the strain on school groups and field trips. Currently in the U.S., only those aged 12 and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer two-dose vaccine.
The Jesse Owens Museum is located at 7019 County Road 203 in Danville and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, and by appointment.
For more information, contact 256-974-3636 or visit the Jesse Owens Memorial Park website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.